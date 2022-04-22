Android | The trick for your mobile to sound a powerful alarm when you clap your hands | Clap to find | Applications | Smartphones | Operating system | GooglePlay | Cell phones | Apps | clap | Cell phones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

It is likely that most people use their cell phone for many hours and even carry it everywhere seven days a week, however, there are times when you get bored of browsing on your mobile and decide to do other activities, it is here when one of the most common problems occurs, you do not know where you have left your smartphone and to your bad luck you have activated the silent mode, it means that you will not be able to find it through a call. Next we will teach you a simple trick to locate your device Android clapping.

Basically, you will be able to configure your equipment Android, regardless of its brand or model, so that a powerful alarm is automatically activated after making a few simple applauses, in this way you can locate it if you have lost it at home, the office, the university, etc. It is important to clarify that to carry out this trick it will be necessary to download a third-party application, which is compatible with Android version 4.1.0 Jelly Bean or higher.

SO YOU CAN ADD AN ALARM ON YOUR MOBILE PHONE THAT WILL BE ACTIVATED WITH APPLAUSE

First, go to the Google Play Store, the app store for Android .

. Here you are going to write the following in the search bar: “Clap to find”.

Click on the first option that appears and download it. If you can’t find it, click on the following link .

. Open the application and activate the button in the center, red means off and green means on.

The next thing is to click on the “Clap Detection Sensitivity” option.

Configure it with a sensitivity of 30% or 40% because with any noise the app could recognize it as applause.

The lower the sensitivity the louder you have to clap.

Finally, in the “Alert Settings” section, configure the volume of the alarm, the vibration, how long you want it to sound and if you want the flash to activate.

