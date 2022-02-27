Android | The trick to record any sound with your mobile with the screen off and while you sleep | Smartphones | Cell phones | Walkthrough | Applications | apps | nnda | nnni | DATA

Mobile devices with operating system Android they are full of hidden functions that facilitate the daily experience with the equipment, but also allow the user to download an infinity of applications that will help them in various tasks. Have you ever thought that your cell phone would not only serve to send messages on WhatsApp, take the best photos, but also record any sound around you even if the screen is completely off? For this there is a great trick that we will explain in detail here.

In the smartphones linked to Google, various tasks can be carried out, such as charging them without the need to use an outlet, increasing the signal in a matter of seconds, enabling the best gestures or creating a shortcut to open the camera and not miss that special photograph. All this can be done in the simplest way, as well as the main topic of this note.

HOW TO RECORD AN AUDIO WITH THE SCREEN OFF

As much as your team Android seems to be out of battery or turned off, it can record the sounds around you, such as a conversation, a snore if you fell asleep, a paranormal event in the early morning or whatever you want thanks to an application available on the Google Play Store that will record a audio every time you hear something, how to use it? Pay attention.

The first thing will be to download the application ‘Dream Talk Recorder’ . You must look for it in the virtual store for Android devices or by clicking on this link to go directly.

. You must look for it in the virtual store for Android devices or by clicking on this to go directly. Although this app can register if you snore at night or talk in your sleep, it will also do it with any sound.

To activate the application before going to sleep you only have to enter it. Once inside, click on the large square logo where a kind of hammock appears next to a microphone.

Turn off the screen of your Android phone.

Do you talk, mutter, snore or laugh in your dreams? With Dream Talk Recorder you will find out. (Photo: Google Play Store)

The next morning enter the application and check your recordings in the ‘History’ section where you can detect if you snored or there was a paranormal sound in your room.

If you find any of your recordings interesting, from the app you can upload them to Dropbox (it appears at the bottom) or share them on Facebook, Twitter or other services (the option is in the lower right corner).

From the Google Play Store they indicate that ‘Dream Talk Recorder’ “is a smart voice recorder that has been used by more than 5 million people to record their late night conversations and snoring! Automatically filters out silence and records in high quality (also available on iOS). Do you talk or snore in your sleep? Find out tonight!”. Do you dare to try it from your Android smartphone?

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Download the Google Phone app.

If your device has an Android operating system, it may arrive by default, otherwise you will have to download it.

Open the application and press the icon of the three vertical points that are located in the upper right corner.

Here click on “Settings” and then on “Caller ID and spam”.

There you must enable the three options: “View caller ID and spam”, “Filter spam calls” and “Verified calls”.

That way when someone calls you, you will be able to know who the contact is and you will also see a warning if it is spam or not.

What is the small hole on top of your Android phone for?

some terminals Android They also incorporate another hole in the upper part and very similar to the one below. What is it? You are surely wondering.

They also incorporate another hole in the upper part and very similar to the one below. What is it? You are surely wondering. Well, it is also another microphone and the peculiarity of this second hole is that it is responsible for reducing or canceling noise from outside or your environment.

In this way, your calls will be much clearer and you will not hear, for example, what happens in a construction, the traffic, among others.

