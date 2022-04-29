Android: three tricks of your Xiaomi calculator that you did not know | Smartphones | MIUI | Tricks | Technology | Tutorials | nnda | nnni | | DATA

There is no doubt that Xiaomi It is one of the cell phone manufacturers that has grown the most. Its customization layer, MIUI, gives a different touch to the system Android. In addition, there are many functions that are particular to the brand and that are not as widespread.

One of those differences is found with the Calculator application that comes by default on any device of the brand. The Xiaomi Adictos portal shared three tricks that go unnoticed in the eyes of the vast majority of users.

Floating calculator on the screen

This trick is ideal to be able to perform calculations without having to jump from one application to another. Also, you don’t need to download any APKs to make use of it.

Follow these steps to reduce the size of the calculator:

Look for the Tools section on the screen of your Xiaomi smartphone

Enter Calculator and press the button located in the upper left corner

In this button you can place reduce the size of the calculator. Photo: Mag El Comercio

Done, now you will see the app in a smaller window

You can return the calculator to full screen view, you can also choose the level of transparency of the app by pressing the drop icon.

View of the screen with the Calculator floating. Photo: Mag El Comercio

Calculate your exact age

We all know the day, month and year we were born. Some of us also know the exact time of our birth. But thanks to the MIUI calculator, you can have more extensive information about how long you have been alive.

To access this data, you just have to do the following:

Enter the Calculator and press the central button located at the top of the screen. It is an icon of three squares and two horizontal stripes

A menu will be displayed showing various functions. Look for the one that says age, it is accompanied by a drawing of a birthday cake

Once inside this option, enter your date of birth and that’s it

As a result you will see your age precisely, that is, how many years, months and days you have. Also, you will see how much is left for your next birthday. In the summary that the app gives you, you will also see how many weeks, days, hours and minutes you have alive

From Mag El Comercio we want to inform you that this function is not available on all devices of the brand Xiaomithose who have the MIUI 13 layer will be able to use this trick.

Instant currency exchange

This is very useful if you go on a trip or make purchases online. Xiaomi’s customization system allows you to simultaneously see the exchange rate of three currencies.

It is important to have an internet connection to use this function, since the value used by the calculator is referential. You can find out how much your currency is worth in dollars, euros, Mexican pesos, etc., by following this process:

When you enter Calculator, look at the buttons at the top of the screen. You must press the one with the dollar symbol inside a house

The screen will take you to a new menu where the currency function will appear, touch to enter it

Depending on your country, you will be shown the following exchange rate order: US dollar (USD), your local currency, Euro (EUR).

Currency section of the Xiaomi Calculator app. Photo: Mag El Comercio

You can choose the type of currency by clicking on the arrow located next to the abbreviation of each currency

Now, just place your finger on the right side of the screen, where the numbers are, to put the value you want to see. The font color will change to orange

Automatically, the other two lines will show the value equivalent to the amount you entered

The currency equivalence is displayed immediately. Photo: Mag El Comercio

HOW TO DECREASE THE GB OCCUPIED BY THE OTHERS FOLDER IN XIAOMI

Go to your phone’s security app

Select the Deep Clean option

Choose the files and apps you want to clean

Wait for the process to finish

We must point out that with these steps, we will be reducing the space occupied by “Others”. It may not be a huge reduction, but we will have room for new images and/or files.

To completely remove that Other data, it is best to perform a factory reset

Specialists point out that application files that we have installed and deleted on our smartphone are stored in the Others folder. Photo: Mag El Comercio.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR XIAOMI CELL PHONE SUPPORTS FAST CHARGING

The first thing to deactivate your Xiaomi cell phone.

Now go to “About phone”.

Click on “All specifications”.

In that section you must enter “Status”.

In “Battery status” you can see if your cell phone supports fast charging or not.

To do this you must connect your device to the socket.

If you only see “Charging”, that means your Xiaomi device does not have fast charging.

On the other hand, if you appreciate “Fast charging” it means that it has fast charging technology.

TUTORIAL TO ENLARGE THE SCREEN OF YOUR IPHONE TEMPORARILY

Go to phone Settings.

In the General section look for the Accessibility section and enter there.

Once located in this section, enter Zoom and slide the switch to activate the function and that’s it.

Now, every time you keep two fingers pressing on the screen, a fairly large area of ​​​​our device will increase in size. To exit the enlarged screen, simply double-tap the screen with three fingers.