Android trick to increase the speed of the phone with “light” applications | Lite | Facebook | Messenger | WhatsApp | trick | Hack | Walkthrough | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

There is something inevitable with smartphones Android: Over time, speed will be lost due to temporary files and applications that increasingly demand more RAM and storage. However, there are a couple of things you can do before you even think about buying a new phone. There are several activities you can try to give the system a second life.

In a previous articlewe recommend turning off the animations so that your mobile Android don’t overexert yourself for something that is highly aesthetic. Animations don’t make your experience better or worse, they just make more demands on the operating system without offering a clear benefit. we leave you the link so you can do the deactivation yourself.

Now, if you think you have done everything and you still have space problems, the advice is to go to the virtual application store to Android and download the “light” versions of your main social networks. Facebook, Twitter, Messenger, Opera and Spotify offer an alternative version that requires more space and RAM.

Lite apps available on Google Play

You can find them in google play looking for the main name of your social network next to the term “Lite”. These apps are no different than the original version. All the main features will be available, but the developers got rid of everything unnecessary to save data and storage usage.

Keep in mind that by installing these applications you can help your smartphone Android to consume less memory and streamline power consumption, two important aspects to speed up the operations of the operating system.

ANDROID | How to reduce mobile data consumption

Open your WhatsApp application

Click on the three dots icon at the top right of the screen

Then select the ‘Settings’ option from the menu

Click on the ‘Storage and data’ option

From there, select the ‘Use less data for calls’ option

iOS | How to reduce mobile data consumption

Open your WhatsApp app on your iPhone

Then select the ‘Settings’ option in the bottom right corner of the screen

Click on the ‘Storage and data’ option from the menu

In the Network section, select the ‘Use less data for calls’ option

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.