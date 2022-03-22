Android: tutorial to find the help manual for your smartphone | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Everybody needs help with their phone Android. Usually a web search will point you in the right direction, but it’s also good to have a user manual, because not all models are the same depending on region or OS version.

The industry has made phones Android they come with fewer and fewer things, but user manuals are never missing in the box. Still, let’s face it, no one reviews the document and they usually don’t have it on hand when trouble starts.

Don’t worry, there are some things you can do with your cell phone Android to have that key information. First, you will need to go to Settings on your phone. Many phones include links to the user manual or the official website where you can find it.

In the case of Samsung galaxythe path is Settings > Tips & Help > Help. This will take you to a digital manual for your specific device. You can browse through the different sections or do a search at the top of what you’re looking for.

The process is similar on phones google-pixel. On a Pixel, go to Settings > Tips & Support. This will take you to a general Pixel Help website. You can browse the sections of popular help resources or perform a search for a specific problem.

If your device doesn’t have a help section, you can find the user manual online quite easily. You’ll just want to make sure you’re looking it up properly and following the official sources.

In your favorite search engine, search for the full product name plus the phrase “user manual” or do the same search in English.

