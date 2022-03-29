Android TV, 4K and ready to watch streaming and IPTV at a knockdown price

There are a large number of models and price ranges for all budgets if you are looking to get a new Smart TV. However, if your television continues to work perfectly, but it does not have an Internet connection and the main platforms, a very good alternative is to buy a TV Box to co-invest it in a smart television.
The TV Boxes are the perfect solution to give your old television a operating system and an Internet connection. They connect via HDMI and in just a few steps you can start enjoying your favorite series and movies on the main streaming platforms, while having all the apps and games in one place. This TV Box with Android TV and 4K resolution can be yours for less than 40 euros.
T9 Android 9.0 TV Box
It comes equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and allows you to have Android TV on your TV. Provides enough space to download and install your favorite applications, surf the Internet, play games and watch movies, series or programs more smoothly. You can also expand the memory via the TF card slot, without buffering and forget about running out of space.
Comes with Built-in 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi, compatible with LAN Ethernet RJ-45 10 / 100M. It allows a stable WiFi connection for you to enjoy a higher quality video experience. You will only have to connect the power supply to the HD cable box and Wi-Fi / Ethernet. In addition, it supports decoding and playback of almost all popular audio and video formats, including 4K Ultra HD resolution. You can play countless games on Android and get into the 3D experience.
T9 Android TV BOX comes with the Android 9.0 operating system with new features and bug fixes from Android 8.0 Oreo version. The latest RK3318 Quad-Core Cortex-A53 CPU with Mali-450MP2 GPU ensures that you can load movies, series, images or games without a buffer. One of its main advantages is that you can access the app store google play to download thousands of apps.
Turning your old TV into a Smart TV with Internet connection is possible with T9 Android 9.0 TV Box at a more than affordable price. Now you can buy it on Amazon for €35.69 and continue to maintain that TV that, although it is a few years old, continues to work perfectly.
The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.