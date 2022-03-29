Android TV, 4K and ready to watch streaming and IPTV at a knockdown price

The TV Boxes are the perfect solution to give your old television a operating system and an Internet connection. They connect via HDMI and in just a few steps you can start enjoying your favorite series and movies on the main streaming platforms, while having all the apps and games in one place. This TV Box with Android TV and 4K resolution can be yours for less than 40 euros.

T9 Android 9.0 TV Box

It comes equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and allows you to have Android TV on your TV. Provides enough space to download and install your favorite applications, surf the Internet, play games and watch movies, series or programs more smoothly. You can also expand the memory via the TF card slot, without buffering and forget about running out of space.

Comes with Built-in 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi, compatible with LAN Ethernet RJ-45 10 / 100M. It allows a stable WiFi connection for you to enjoy a higher quality video experience. You will only have to connect the power supply to the HD cable box and Wi-Fi / Ethernet. In addition, it supports decoding and playback of almost all popular audio and video formats, including 4K Ultra HD resolution. You can play countless games on Android and get into the 3D experience.