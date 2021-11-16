Android TV, a very convenient feature is coming to your smartphone

Android TV is about to gain a very handy novelty intended to simplify the user experience. Here is what it is about and what the concrete advantages will be

Google is showing that it wants to bet concretely on the platform Android TV and it can be understood from the constant support guaranteed in the last period and from the landing of functionalities destined to enrich the user experience, especially in terms of simplification of the most common and widespread operations.

According to what was reported on the net, the Mountain View giant intends to make the search and installation of the app for Android TV, on the other hand, using one of the most popular devices by the user: the smartphone. In the imaginary of the US giant, the mobile device will act as a real “remote control” in a smart sauce, being able to download applications without having to enter the Play Store of the compatible TV directly.

How the installation of Android TV apps via Android smartphone will work

The idea is undoubtedly extravagant and, although not too innovative (a similar function has in fact been pioneered by Big G for wearOS smartwatches), it will certainly cause a positive impact for users. To reveal the moves of Google is a user of Reddit, who has given certain proof of the functionality evidently still in the phase of internal tests but still destined to land on Android TV devices already in the next few days.

Its operation is very simple: just access the Play Store via Android smartphone, choose the app compatible with the TV and click on the “Install“; a drop-down menu will open, through which it will be possible to install the application on a whole series of devices deemed compatible, obviously including Android TV televisions. The only essential condition is that the app you want to download is compatible with the Google platform and that the user is in possession of a smartphone animated by the “green robot”.

To install the Android TV app via smartphone it will not be necessary to take great precautions, since the function we have mentioned will be extended for everyone through updates arranged by Google on the server side. In short, it will be necessary to be patient.