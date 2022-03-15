Android TV and high definition for less than 200 euros

The Chinese firm’s smart TV drops in price, but only for a limited time. Download the best applications and enjoy Android TV in your living room.

Thanks to this offer you can take one of Xiaomi’s smart TVs for very little. The Xiaomi MiLEDTV 32 inch falls to 198 euros, although only for a limited time. What’s more, you will receive it quickly and safely thanks to Amazon. No hassles or worries.

The Chinese firm not only sells mobiles, in the Xiaomi catalog we can find products of all kinds, wearables like the Xiaomi Mi Band 6home devices such as My Bedside Lamp 2 or smart tvs as today’s protagonist. These are all the characteristics of it.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi LEDTV 4A 32″

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at the best price

The Xiaomi TV arrives with a 32-inch HD LCD screen and quite tight frames, which translates into a modern appearance. It’s a good option if you want a screen to play or a secondary television. Its compact size makes it perfect for the kitchen or a room.

Not because it is restrained and cheap it stops being complete, it has a Dolby audio system, dual band Wi-Fi, bluetooth 4.2 and stereo speakers. In addition, it has all the intelligence of Android TV 9.0.

The operating system created by Google works very well and will allow you to download applications such as Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Disney+, Twitch and many others. There are plenty of cheap “smart” TVs out there, but most operating systems are far inferior to Android. With the Xiaomi TV you get a fast, fluid and complete operating system.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi LEDTV 4A 32″

You don’t have to pay 200 euros to have one of Xiaomi’s smart TVs. It comes with a design with hardly any frames, a 32-inch screen and Android TV, giving rise to a more than tempting set for 198 euros. Don’t think about it too much units are limited.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!