Android | What does 5Ge and 5G+ mean | 5G | Smartphones | Internet | Cell phones | Meaning | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Are you one of those people who already enjoys 5G ? The Android cell phones they are increasingly allowing their users to connect to the new network to transfer files and surf the internet faster; however, there are little hidden details that few know: Do you know what 5Ge and 5G+ is?

Although 5G provides greater speed when you want to surf the internet on your cell phone in certain areas you will be shown the 5Ge icon and even 5G+. If you have seen it, do not be alarmed, here we will clear all your doubts so that you know what to do.

SIGHT: How to make your Android phone ring every time someone tries to unlock it

WHAT DOES 5Ge AND 5G+ MEAN ON YOUR ANDROID CELL PHONE

When normal 5G appears on your cell phone, it means that your mobile device is receiving said signal with a regular speed. You can browse quickly and without delay.

In the event that 5Ge appears, it means that your device is receiving an average speed between 4G and 5G, that is, it is variable.

Remember that when you connect to 5G your Android phone may require more energy. (Photo: MAG)

However, if your Android or iPhone mobile device has the 5G+ symbol, it means that you are close to one of the sources that emit 5G and, as a consequence, you will receive faster internet browsing.

It should be noted that to navigate with 5G on the street, it is necessary not only to have a telephone plan that offers it, but also a mobile device with said connectivity.

Also, remember that 5G can generate greater energy drain regardless of the power, so it is always good to navigate in 5G in cases of urgency or file transfer.

HOW TO CONNECT TO WIFI WITHOUT KNOWING THE PASSWORD