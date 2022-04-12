Android | Why does it only charge my mobile and I can’t transfer data after connecting it to a PC, solution | Applications | Cell Phones | Windows | Macs | MACOS | Smartphones | Technology | trick | Walkthrough | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | DATA

With all the functions that most smartphones with operating system currently have AndroidIt is very rare that a person connects his cell phone to a computer or laptop in order to transfer his multimedia files, since now everything is shared through Bluetooth, the cloud (Google Drive), WhatsApp, etc. If you connect your device to a Windows or Mac computer and they only allow you to charge it, don’t worry, we’ll explain what you need to do so that you can also transfer your files.

The mobiles that are manufactured now changed from the microUSB port to USB-C, therefore, the first input has become obsolete and the new Windows and Mac computers or laptops have adapted to the type-C input, suddenly this could be the cause why you can’t transfer files from your device Android old to PC once connected.

SO YOU CAN TRANSFER DATA IF YOUR ANDROID CELL PHONE ONLY CHARGES WHEN YOU CONNECT IT TO THE PC

First, connect your phone Android to the PC, whether it has microUSB or USB-C input.

to the PC, whether it has microUSB or USB-C input. It’s probably just charging. If no window appears to determine the type of connection, scroll down the notification bar.

Here you will find three options: “Charging by USB”, what you are currently doing, “Tethering with USB”, “MIDI”, “Transfer images” and “Transfer files”, the latter interests you.

The next step is to open the “My computer” window on your PC, in this part you will see the name of your device and you can start transferring photos, videos, documents, etc.

Ready, this way you can solve that problem in case the PC or laptop does not allow you to transfer files, however, if you want to skip all the steps that we have just taught you so that every time you connect your cell phone to a computer you can automatically choose the option to transfer data, do the following:

How to choose a specific connection mode on Android

Access the Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone Android .

. Activate the “Developer mode”, how do I do it? It’s simple, by clicking on the “About phone” > “Software information” section.

Here you are going to touch the “Build number” option several times to activate the aforementioned mode.

Go back to the “Settings” and scroll down, you will see that you have already enabled the developer mode, press it.

The next step is to find and access “Default USB Settings”.

Finally, select “File transfer” or “Do not transfer data” (charge the mobile), remember that the name of the sections may change depending on the make and model of the equipment.

Keep in mind that after making the aforementioned adjustments, these will apply to all the devices to which you connect your smartphone by cable Androidbe it a TV, computer, tablet, laptop, etc., therefore, it is recommended to only connect your device to trusted devices.