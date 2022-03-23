Android | Why you shouldn’t clean your cell phone with toilet paper | Smartphones | Walkthrough | Applications | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Currently the screen of the cell phones They are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. This element means that, in the event of a fall, it does not break so easily. However, in case you clean your mobile device with toilet paper, something worse may happen to it.

Surely in a hurry you wanted to clean your cell phone with a piece of toilet paper. If he got you clean, you were lucky that nothing more serious happened to him. That is why we will give you the real reasons to never use a disposable towel on your terminal again.

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT CLEAN YOUR ANDROID PHONE WITH TOILET PAPER

The first reason is that it will leave lint. By rubbing the screen of your cell phone with the toilet paper, it generates static, which causes all the dust to stick to a large part of the screen.

In order to be able to clean it without fear of leaving such annoying lint behind, it is better to wet the paper a little and then pass it over.

Many times the material with which toilet paper is made is quite rough and can damage the screen of your cell phone.

Many times that friction between the screen of your cell phone with the paper generates lint to be impregnated. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

In a short time, you will even notice that the display or the protective lens will start to scratch.

These tiny lines weaken the screen of your mobile, generating that in the future, if your device suffers a fall, it will break at the slightest impact.

