Android | Why you shouldn’t pour alcohol on your cell phone | Applications | Smartphones | Walkthrough | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Currently the Android smartphones they come with various screens: one larger than the other, some that can be folded, and others that turn into tablets. However, There are substances that you should not use to clean them, such as alcohol.l.

In recent years, smartphone users disinfected everything as soon as they got home. This practice has become part of our daily life and we usually pour alcohol even on the silicone protector of our cell phone . Do you know why you should never use it? Here at MAG we offer you a series of recommendations.

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT CLEAN YOUR CELL PHONE DIRECTLY WITH ALCOHOL

First of all, you should not add alcohol to your mobile device as it is a flammable liquid. In case your device is in high temperature, it can generate a threat of fire.

On the other hand, pouring alcohol on your cell phone would also damage the filter or film with which our mobile is covered and it no longer looks like you took it out of your box.

It is best to use a microfiber cloth to clean your mobile.

Remember not to let the alcohol rest on the cell phone. With this you will ruin the film or filter that the cell phone brings. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

In case you want to disinfect it with alcohol, we suggest you use those with lower degrees and, in turn, apply it to the cloth with which you are going to clean the smartphone. Don’t use it directly.

Remember never to pass the alcohol through the small holes of your smartphone as there may be traces inside the charging port that, when connected to the outlet, can cause sparks or poor contact.

