Andromeda will crash into our galaxy

In 2012, observing some data collected thanks to Hubble, astronomers had come to the conclusion that the Andromeda galaxy was moving at 100 kilometers per second towards the Milky Way. According to their calculations then it would have taken us in full (to use everyday jargon) in just 4 billion years from now. As a result, there would be quite a mess.

But now the data collected in 2019 had slightly updated this matter. The other galaxy was supposed to slide a little higher, delaying the impact by about 600 million years. Well, some time gained.

Roberto Machado NoaGetty Images

Now, however, the latest measurements tell us one more thing, namely that Andromeda smooths us out, there will be no impact, it moves too “high” compared to us (if only it made sense to talk about high and low).

So is it so? Why can’t we come to a clear conclusion?

Journalist Phil Plait explained it very well on SyFy Wire, here’s how:

“We are trying to measure the apparent movements of stars over time. The longer the time between measurements, the more they move and the more certain the measurements become. The first Hubble paper came out nearly ten years ago, so if it were repeated now the numbers would be much more reliable. And Gaia (the spacecraft) is also still making observations. The updated Gaia data is expected for early 2022 and another version will occur after all five years of the nominal mission have been processed and they are expected to be much more accurate than previous data. “

“So give the astronomers a few more years and those numbers should increase. And then hopefully we’ll know for sure if in an eon or four we’ll have to buckle up for a cosmic collision or watch Andromeda safely overtake us at a a million or two light years away. “

