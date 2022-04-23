Andrs Guardado: the tapato who rejected Real Madrid is looking for his first Copa del Rey

ANDIt’s Mexican, but it has become a true ‘classic’ of Spanish football. But, 10 seasons later in La Liga and at the age of 35, Andrs Guardado will have the opportunity to win what could be his first title on Spanish soil.

Coincidences of life, or not, fate has wanted the possibility of raising the Cup to be against his former team, the Valencia. The same one who bet on him after standing out in the corua. And the same one in which he chained several assignments (PSV or Bayer Leverkusen) until returning and consolidating in the south of Spain today with the Betis. Previously he was champion in the Second Division. But now he can get one of the three championships that are played in the Hispanic soccer elite.

The midfielder from Guadalajara arrived in Spain with a promising lineup given his performance in Liga MX. That young man became an institution for the Atlas playing as a winger (getting to receive the Sporting Merit from the club) and in a claim for the different teams in Europe, including the real Madrid. The Spanish entity saw him as the successor of Robert Carlos. But he did not accept the offer of the meringues and few can say that they dared to reject the white club.

The Madrid team’s offer had a ‘trap’ and that is that Guardado should start his career in Europe in the subsidiary, the Real Madrid Castilla. Something that did not please the board headed by Ernest Fregoso nor his coach Ruben Omar Romano Not the player himself.

“They looked for me to go to the Castile for six months and see my evolution, and if I could make the leap to the first team. But well, at that time I had played a World Cup and my team at that time did not believe that it should go to a subsidiary, even if it was Real Madrid’s”, he said in an interview with UEFA.com 5 years ago.

We will never know what would have happened if the tapato had ended up in Concha Espina. In the end, Real Madrid opted for a young player who was also standing out for the Brazilian Fluminense: Marcelo Vieira. Not bad either, of course.

In Madrid he would have fattened his palmars. But he decided to take another path that has also earned him the respect and affection of European football. Saint and be of the selection, with 173 capscontinues to participate regularly with Real Betis despite his 35 years.

He is the Aztec with the most matches played in the history of European football. In addition, recently renewed for one more season with the verdiblancos, with the goal of the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon. It already adds up 12 matches in the World Cup. It would be his fifth participation in the World Cup, equaling his compatriots Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Márquez.

OFFICIAL | Andrs Guardado renews his contract with Real Betis Happy to have you one more year with us, @ASaved18! https://t.co/3IdarOYOtgpic.twitter.com/zfrHkFZQhP ? Real Betis Balompi (@RealBetis) March 24, 2022

But first he wants to achieve glory in Seville, in La Cartuja, where he can put the finishing touch to a career of 10 campaigns in Spanish football.