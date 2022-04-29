Andy Ruiz clarified his departure from the Canelo Team after posing with Saúl Álvarez’s rival

Andy Ruiz received David Benavidez in his new gym (Photo: Twitter/@batmanboxing)

In recent weeks, various characters have speculated about the possible Andy Ruiz leaving Eddy Reynoso’s gym. After documenting the conditioning of a new gym on his social networks, the former heavyweight champion posed in a photograph together with David Benavidez, who has challenged on several occasions and has been snubbed by Saúl Álvarez. Thus, after the controversial photo, the Mexican-American clarified the alleged abandonment.

“To all the race that thinks that I am no longer with Eddy Reynoso, Yes, we are. I just wanted my own gym to be focused (…) In two more weeks I will be back with Eddy Reynoso already training. I know there’s a lot of people talking shit, you left the gym from Cinnamon. No. I just wanted to have my place because Cinnamon and Eddy go home and rest. I made my own place and that’s it, ”he assured the YouTube channel. ESNEWS.

In space, Ruiz Jr. also took the opportunity to recognize the Reynoso level as a coach, as well as the discipline that he has had to incorporate into his habits to improve his level in the ensogados. In that sense, he argued the construction of the new gym near his home as one of the necessary steps to avoid deconcentrations in its preparation.

Andy Ruiz Jr. will return to Eddy Reynoso’s gym to prepare for his fight against Luis Ortiz (Photo: Instagram/@andy_destroyer13)

Despite Ruiz’s justification, a photograph taken inside the new location raised speculation about a possible break with the Canelo Team. And it is that in the image you can see pose together with David Benavidez, the promising 25-year-old Mexican-American boxer who has insistently sought a fight with Saúl Álvarez although the answer has always been negative.

Repeatedly, Benavidez mentioned the assumption fear of the best pound for pound in the world to face it. However, the man from Guadalajara has not been silent regarding the statements. “I don’t avoid anyone but what does that guy bring me? Any. Mention a champion Benavidez has fought before, how many? I really do not care. The haters are always going to be the haters,” he declared.

Benavidez’s presence in Andy Ruiz’s gym is due to the preparation he undertakes for his brawl against David Lemieux at 168 pounds. To do this, he had a sparring session with the Rio 2016 Olympic medalist Misael Chinese Rodriguez, who cataloged his sports rival as “a monster”, in addition to highlighting his speed and strength. The duel was scheduled for May 21.

Andy Ruiz joined Canelo Álvarez’s team to win the world heavyweight title again (Photo: Instagram/caneloteam)

Meanwhile, Ruiz Jr. will once again be under the orders of Eddy Reynoso to prepare his brawl against the Cuban Luis King Kong Ortiz, I find that it has not been scheduled. The duel has been widely requested by Andy’s challenger, who has even described it as coward due to the refusal he had to confirm the performance of the confrontation.

Subsequently, the former world champion will make his first fight in Mexico. According to the promoter Thriller Fight Club, Andy Ruiz will face Tyrone Spong, a former mixed martial arts world champion who recently took up boxing. According to the statement, the brawl will take place in Mexico City and there was speculation with the Bullring Mexico as the possible enclosure. The date has also not been confirmed.

Andy Ruiz returned to boxing at the hands of Eddy Reynoso. Nearly two years after hanging on and losing the unified title in the over 200-pound category, faced Chris Arreola and convinced the judges on the cards. Thanks to this, he remains within the top 10 of the best boxers made by ESPNwhere figure on the fifth step.

