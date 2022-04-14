Andy Ruiz is announced to fight in Plaza México

Andy Ruiz will fight next July at the Monumental Plaza de Toros México.

The former world champion Andy ‘Destroyer’ Ruiz will return to the load next July 16 in the Monumental Bullring Mexicoto face the undefeated Tyrone Spongeaccording to information from the Triller company.

Andrew Ruizwho was champion of the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation Y world boxing organizationhas not fought since May 1, when he got up from the canvas to defeat the Mexican-American Chris Arreola. Andy then came from falling before Anthony Joshua in a revenge duel.

Although a possible fight sounded before Luis ‘King Kong’ OrtizIn the end, Spong was elected, a fighter from Suriname who has a record of 14-0 and 13 knockouts. Spong was going to face the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in 2019; however, he had a setback in an anti-doping test and was unable to proceed with the duel.

Andrew Ruizthe first Mexican heavyweight world champion, came to glory in 2019 when he dethroned the British against all odds Anthony Joshua as a triple heavyweight champion at Madison Square Garden in New York; however, he fell in the rematch held that same year in Saudi Arabia.

Andy Ruiz will fight in Plaza México next July. Getty Images

After that fall, Andy joined the team of Eddy Reynoso, with which he won that aforementioned fight against Arreola, but not before having visited the canvas. For that duel, Ruiz weighed 256 pounds and showed a better physique after the 283 pounds he weighed against Joshua in the rematch.

Then boxing returns to the Monumental Bullring and twice, since this May 21 there are scheduled exhibitions of Julio Cesar Chavez Y Juan Manuel Marquez on the occasion of a tribute to the renowned coach Nacho Beristain. Weeks later, on July 16, it will then be presented Andrew Ruiz hoping to come out with his hand raised and see if a big fight comes after that in the highest category of professional boxing.