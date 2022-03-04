Andy Ruiz returns to training after being exhibited by Canelo Álvarez

Midtime Editorial

¡Andrew Ruiz responded to the ‘pull on the ears’ that he gave him a few days ago Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. And it is that after the best pound for pound revealed that the Destroyer has fallen into indiscipline by not showing up to train, the Mexican-American he returned to put himself under the orders of Eddy Reynoso.

This was confirmed in a video published by one of the members of the Canelo TeamHow is it Oscar Valdezwho in their social networks posted a film where he, Andy Ruiz and Canelo Álvarez are seen training in the gym they have in San Diego, California.

With this, it is evident that the Destroyer has not followed in the footsteps of boxer Ryan Garciawho a few weeks ago decided to leave the Canelo Team supposedly because Eddy Reynoso I didn’t spend time on it though Saúl Álvarez questioned the discipline of the Californian.

It should be noted that of the fighters that appear in the film, only Andy Ruiz does not have a confirmed fight at the moment, because Oscar Valdez has agreed to get into the ring on April 30 to face Shakur StevensonMeanwhile he Canelo Alvarez will fight against Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

What’s next for Andy Ruiz?

The destroyer He is on his way to celebrate a year without fighting, because his last fight took place on May 1, 2021, when won by unanimous decision over Chris Arreaola; however, for the time being his future remains uncertain because he does not have a rival on the scene to get back into the ring soon.