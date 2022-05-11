Andy Ruiz’s threat that aroused the pride of the ‘Canelo Team’

The American boxer with Mexican roots left an intimidating message for all his rivals in front of a $300,000 machine. He reads on and knows the rest of the story.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He suffered the second setback of his entire professional career when he fell against the Russian Dmitry Bivol for the light heavyweight title WBA (World Boxing Association). The Mexican boxer could not stand the pace of a category to which he is not accustomed and suffered the blows of a Bivol who was firm and forceful.

This defeat for the fighter from Guadalajara also represents a heavy blow for the ‘Canelo Team’the training team to which Álvarez belongs and which is under the mantle of Eddy Reynosoone of the best trainers in world boxing.

Among the most illustrious members of the Canelo Team is also Andrew Ruizthe American fighter but with Mexican roots who was the cover of all the sports newspapers when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title in June 2019.

‘destroyer’ He wants to return to those glory days and now he has launched an intimidating message that can make the rest of the ‘Canelo Team’ troop proud after Saúl’s heavy defeat. “Love me or hate me. Someday you will pay me. I am not talking about money: you will pay with your attention”were the challenging words of the boxer born in California.

Ruiz used his personal Instagram account to post these words, where he also attached a photograph where he is seen next to a $300,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. This truck is considered the most elegant that has been manufactured by the British brand, and its name honors the diamonds that the crown of her majesty, the Queen of England, has.

