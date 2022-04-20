Andy Samberg’s 5 best band songs

Curiosities

The actor I grew up with Saturday Night Live and became popular with Brooklyn nine-nine He also devotes himself to music with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

©GettyAndy Samberg is the one who sings most of the songs.

In 2001, Andy Samberg joined with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone to create a musical group dedicated to the interpretation of comedy in music. That’s how it happened The Lonely Islanda group that gained popularity thanks to Saturday Night Live (the show that launched the actor from Brooklyn nine-nine), and which included the participation of artists of the caliber of Michael Bolton, Justin Timberlake and Adam Levineto name but a few cases.

+ Top 5 songs from The Lonely Island

5 – Jack Sparrow

With the participation of Michael Boltonthis song is presented as a recording session in which the musician of “When a man loves a woman” arrives with last minute changes, completely fanaticized by the saga Pirates of the Caribbean and the work of Johnny Depp What Jack Sparrow. Additionally, it will add mentions to major pop culture productions, such as Forrest Gump Yes scarface.

4- YOLO

In this case, the main guest artist is Adam Levinebut there is also a part of Kendrick Lamar. The song focuses on collecting all the urban myths referring to bad luck and the need to be careful in life because, after all, You only live once (we only live once).

3 – Shy Ronnie

This song was shared by Rihannawho does most of the work on a musical piece devoted to the narration of the bank robbery. Andy Samberg pretends to be shy Ronnie (hence the name of the song) that every time he has to threaten those present, he only manages to stutter at the end of his tether.

2 – Natalie’s Rap

Natalie Portman He demonstrated his talents as a rap singer with this song which had two episodes, one in 2013 and the other in 2018. In both songs, the actress who will be mighty thor takes on the task of giving an update on her career while presenting herself as a rude and impatient girl ready to defend until the appearance of Jar Jar Binks in star wars.

1 – The trilogy with Justin Timberlake

If they are great songs, in this case we have to talk about a collection made up of three songs: “D*ck in a box”, “Motherlover” and “The golden rule”. With the participation of Justin Timberlake, the first focuses on a controversial gift that lands them in jail for exposing themselves naked. Then it continues with the day they’re released and they reminisce about Mother’s Day (star appearances from Patricia Clarkson and Susan Sarandon). Finally, the last part shows them saying goodbye to mothers for a date with a woman played by Lady Gaga who invites them to a threesome adventure.

