Andy Warhol and New Pop

Until May 29 at Villa Bertelli the exhibition is set up by the president of the Mazzoleni Foundation Simona Occioniwith the media coordinator Alessio Musella with the sponsored by the Municipality of Forte dei Marmi and the Order of the Knights of Malta and the support of Giulio Garsia, private banker has always been at the forefront when it comes to promoting art and culture: an important collection of about 100 works, starting with the most popular icons and recognized around the world, such as Marilyn il Mao and Campbell’s, ai memorabilia rarer and more unobtainable like Michael Jackson’s shoes, the Rolling Stones guitar or Sylvester Stallone’s dressing gown. The exhibition does not offer alone

Warhol’s works, but also the production of a number of young and other pop artists, on view on the second floor. An initiative wanted by the Mazzoleni Foundation, committed, as the curator underlined, to the promotion of young promises of the national artistic panorama. Among the initiatives accompanying the exhibition, an incentive for amateurs, who will be involved, creating the most authentic photo, in front of one of the exhibited works. The visitor must post the photo on his Instagram profile, using the hashtag #andywarholelanewpop #fondazionemazzoleni #villabertelli and #popart. Those chosen will be able to win a check / bank transfer of 200 euros. Not only that, there is

also a shirt, made by a Roman shirtmaker with the most famous works of Warhol depicted above, which will be auctioned and the proceeds offered to charity by the Municipality of Forte dei Marmi. And one more bottle of wine, dedicated to the exhibition.

We reached Alessio Musella to whom we asked How did the idea for this exhibition come about?

“I have been collaborating for some time with the Mazzoleni Foundation and in July 2021 the president Simona Occioni, for an event related to fashion, went to Forte dei Marmi for the first time, which has always been very present in Sardinia at the Forte Village.

On this occasion, we analyzed the opportunity to bring an important exhibition to the town where I have lived and attended for over 40 years. We focused our attention on Andy Warhol, as an alternative to the proposal of the Mazzoleni Foundation by Salvador Dalì and Picasso.

Now Andy Warhol has always been the bridge between young people and art, having been the forerunner of digital art, as well as being the undisputed icon of Pop Art, so together with the president of the Villa Bertelli foundation Ermindo Tucci, we have chosen to focus on this artist. “

“As anticipated, it is the link between the art world and young people, precisely because Andy Warhol, since 1962, the year in which his first work was created, has focused a lot on the usability of the concept of art, removing it from the pedestal and making it understandable and close to everyone. “

More than Pop Art we are talking about New Pop, understood as a style and taste that is now widespread and that started from the art of Andy Warhol. What remains today of that initial thrust and how is the Pop element interpreted in art today?

“Today it’s easy to talk about New Pop, when Warhol’s works are reworked, or when strong colors are used; everything immediately becomes Pop,

term sometimes abused. Currently there is no real time current and the artists close to New Pop are many and with different creative demonstrations.

Right the choice of Simona Occioni to dedicate a floor to 7 emerging artists in the Villa Bertelli with works that can rightfully be considered New Pop, with a look at Street Art, which we remember, having been a protagonist at the same time as Pop Art, between the years 70s and 80s. Basquiat can be considered a precursor and progenitor of graffiti artists and even on some wagons of the New York subway, it is still possible to find some of his works.

Of course, Street Art had a different weight when it was born, being a way of protesting or highlighting social problems visible to all, and for this reason often outlawed when declared on the walls, today they have entered the galleries, distorting the concept a little. initial. “

edited by Ilaria Guidantoni