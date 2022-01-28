Andy Worhol is on stage in Forte dei Marmi: the exhibition at Villa Bertelli has been inaugurated

There are the famous portraits of Marilyn Monroe, and the famous Campbell’s soup. And memorabilia that would drive fans crazy, like Michael Jackson’s shoes and Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger guitar.

The exhibition ‘Andy Warhol and new pop’ was inaugurated this morning in Forte dei Marmi (in Versilia, province of Lucca). The exhibition, which gathers over 100 works by the American artist, will be hosted for 4 months in the exhibition spaces of Villa Bertelli in Vittoria Apuana. On the first floor the most famous works of the American painter, such as several of his self-portraits, and particular relics, such as the dollars signed by himself, the portrait of Mao Tse-tung and Queen Elizabeth, the original bathrobes of Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed of the saga of films dedicated to the boxing champion directed by John G. Avildsen and Sylvester Stallone himself.





“An exhibition – underlined at the press preview the curator, Simona Occioni, curator for the Mazzoleni Foundation, who organized the exhibition together with the Villa Bertelli Foundation and the Municipality of Forte dei Marmi – which contains the most famous works, and even some unpublished works, by Andy Warhol, capable of attracting a varied audience, not just art lovers “.

The first floor will host 100 works by Warhol, the second works by seven contemporary new pop artists.





“A voice in Italian and English – added Occioni – will tell visitors what they are seeing”. For the occasion, a postcard was also created with a qr code to access other original contents, and a bottle of wine (Franciacorta) with the poster of the event.





The exhibition, whose tickets will be found on Ticket Master, will be free for under 18s and for residents of Forte dei Marmi.





Words of appreciation for the initiative were expressed by Ermindo Tucci, president of the Villa Bertelli Foundation. “A significant exhibition – he said – perhaps the show of the year in Italy. I am also happy that there is also the space to host young artists, young talents of great depth ”.





The mayor of Forte dei Marmi himself, Bruno Murzi, praised the initiative: “Villa Bertelli is no longer just a container for summer events, but is now a very important cultural center throughout the year”, stressed the mayor.

