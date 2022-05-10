Aneca accreditation of Medicine professors

Paul Lara; Joan Subirats and Luciana Nechifor.

the future Universities Law partially ends centralization in the accreditation of professors and professors of Health Sciences, such as Medicine and Nursing. According to the preliminary draft of the Organic Law of the University Systemaccess to university teaching bodies will continue to require, in addition to the doctoral degree, the prior obtaining of a state accreditation by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca), which will assess the merits and skills of the applicants to guarantee quality in the selection of civil servant teachers. However, the evaluation of these merits and competencies will be agreed upon by the regional quality agencies through agreements with a clear objective, to streamline processes to increase the teaching staff.

sources of Ministry of Universities confirm this regional support in Medical Writingnoting that the establishment and evaluation of the merits of full professors and professors continues to be the responsibility of Aneca, but that the LOSU establishes that the regional agencies could assess these merits and competencies provided that Aneca agrees to it by agreement. “But the criteria for said evaluation would continue to be established by Aneca,” they insist.

An important novelty that, as explained to this newspaper Paul Lara, president of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine, could speed up the process of accreditation of this teaching staff in Medicine. In this regard, Lara points out that, at the moment, there is a “considerable” delay time from when accreditation is requested, so these autonomous CCAA ‘branches’ could contribute to speed up the procedure.

In fact, agility in the resolution of processes is one of the goals that Universities have set out to achieve. So much so that, in the presentation of the preliminary project, the holder of the university portfolio, Joan Subiratsemphasized that the Law seeks to put an end to job insecurity, in addition to rejuvenating and stabilize the templates and that the processes are not ‘eternalized’.

Appropriate accreditation criteria

“What you are doing is decentralizing. Right now there are Aneca commissions, which are the ones that evaluate the different branches of recognition, which will be areas of knowledge in the future, and that accreditation to access the teaching staff will continue to depend on Aneca, but it may be specified that the evaluation is made by the regional agencies”, continues Lara, who emphasizes that what is most interesting is that the merits are adequateas well as the curricular requirements that are required for accreditation.

“The important thing is that these requirements, even if Aneca evaluates them directly or through the Autonomous Communities, are adequate”, concludes the president of the deans of Medicine. On this matter, the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine is waiting for the review of the evaluation criteria of the Aneca Academy program, which is the one contemplated by the accreditation procedure for access to university bodies. Lara assures that they are aware that progress is being made in the process, so they will be announced soon. “These criteria must be renewed every two years. We are awaiting review and publication since it should have happened a few months ago“, Add.

Positive reform for medical students

An opinion, that of the importance of the criteria being correct, which shares the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), which celebrates this opening or ‘collaboration’ in the accreditation of teaching bodies in Medicine. In this regard, Luciana Nechifor, president of the CEEM, highlights “very positively” that the Autonomous Communities can participate in this procedure. Yes, as long as “the criteria to achieve adequate and quality teaching are guaranteed”.

Nechifor: “Given the retirement rate, we are going to run out of Medicine professors in the coming years”

“Given the retirement rate, we are going to run out of teachers in the coming years. Therefore, we seek a teaching staff is accredited not only clinicalbut also of the preclinical subjects, in a correct way”, Nechifor points out, celebrating that Universities ‘experiment’ with new accreditation formulas.

Competitions for access to positions in university teaching bodies or mandatory equality units These are some of the positive aspects that the CEEM highlights of the new Organic Law of the University System that Subirats hopes that, “In the next weeks”land in the Council of Ministers.

Likewise, Nechifor affirms that the commitment of financing of 1 percent of GDP allocated to public university education can contribute to “less inequality” and that the participation of the student body in the creation of study plans and teaching guides it is “clue” for the future of the university system in Spain. “Despite the experience of professors and universities, it is the students who live the experience, so they have a lot to contribute, especially those in their final years,” he adds.

In addition, the CEEM celebrates the recognition of the academic strike; a right that was only regulated in some universities and that for the student body represents “a great advance”. “It protects us students to exercise this right that we consider fundamental in educational and university structures. We must not forget that our opinion matters, that we form an essential part of these structures and our protests must be heard”, continues Nechifor, who hopes that universities have mechanisms that truly protect this right.