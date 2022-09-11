Anecdotes about Elizabeth II reveal the mood of the late queen in private

After the death of Elizabeth II, politicians from the left and right shared anecdotes of private meetings, which highlighted their deep sense of duty but also a sharp humor from which not even James Bond himself was safe.

Theresa May and the fallen cheese

Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May He provoked a fit of laughter in the House of Commons by recounting a mishap during a picnic with the queen at her Balmoral estate.

“We all collaborated to arrange the food and drink on the table. I took some cheese, put it on a plate and carried it to the table. The cheese fell on the floor. I had to make a split-second decision. I picked up I put the cheese on the plate and put it on the table. I turned around and saw that all my movements had been watched closely by His Majesty. I looked at her. She looked at me and just smiled. And the cheese was still on the table.” .

False skydiver yas from the wheel

The also former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in Parliament about the jokes he shared with the Queen and how it used to “amaze” tourists.

“I remember their innocent jubilation more than 10 years ago, after the opening ceremony of the London Olympics, when I told her that a leader of a friendly Middle Eastern country seemed to really believe that she had jumped out of a helicopter in a pink dress and parachuted over the stadium,” he said, referring to the video and joke that opened that ceremony. in 2012.

From the emotion, he added, “I can assure you as an eyewitness that she drove herself in her car, without police or bodyguards, tumbling at an alarming speed through the landscapes of Scotland, to the total astonishment of hikers and tourists that we crossed” .

“It was that indomitability, that humor,” but also “that work ethic, that sense of history, what turned her into Isabella the Great,” he stressed.

Cheers to a dismissed minister

Veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman recounted the consolation provided by the queen after his departure from the government in 1998.

“When I was sacked … my diary was empty and my phone stopped ringing. My office was surprised to get a call from Buckingham Palace. No one else wanted to hear from me, but the queen wanted to see me. I was invited to tea with the queen, so that she could thank me for my services.”

Laughs for a resigned leader

Former Labor leader Ed Miliband, who resigned after a landslide election defeat in 2015, joked with MPs about how the queen had helped him laugh of his misfortune.

“While my career was plummeting, my wife’s career was taking off and she was … made a dame. We were both invited to the palace to meet Her Majesty. Her Majesty stared at me when we met, and said ‘oh, it’s you, what are you doing here?’, knowing full well why she was there. We had a wonderful conversation, and there she was at 93, still full of verve, vigor and humor.”

Irreverent with James Bond

Daniel Craig, the last actor who has played the famous superagent in the service of His Majesty james-bondtold the American television presenter Stephen Colbert a queen’s joke about her character’s serious appearance.

“He wanted to make a joke and he did it on me. They were taking pictures of us and he said, ‘so now he’s the one not smiling, well, that’s fine with me,'” Craig recalled.