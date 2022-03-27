Anecdotes, controversies and moments in the history of the Oscar Awards

Los Angeles has already been decked out to host the ceremony for the 94th edition of the Oscar awards. An unforgettable night for all the nominees, their families, friends, relatives and fans. But this Sunday’s day will not be forgotten in Spain thanks to the national representation that opts for one of the most renowned statuettes of the seventh art. Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Alberto Iglesias and Alberto Mielgo will be our national representation at the Dolby Theater, the nerve center of the walk of fame where a night full of glamor will be lived.

Everything is prepared there, but also here in our country where nerves are on edge. For the four nominees, the simple fact of being on the list to opt for the Oscar is already a prize, but who doesn’t like to enjoy that ‘diva moment’ when they say their name recognizing their work as the best? The four will have their minute of glory when their faces appear on the screen alongside their competition.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz have already made history by being nominated for the 2022 Oscars. Gtres

Three women will be in charge of carrying the weight of the ceremony which this year will be held under the slogan ‘Film lovers unite’: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Skyes. Although the statuettes will be delivered, among others, by Jennifer Garner, Jason Momoa, Samuel L. Jackson or Woody Harrelson.

The curious ‘everyone wins’ of the Oscar nominees

And, whether they win the Oscar or not, the nominees already have the bag of gifts called ‘everyone wins’. This year the ‘little detail’ of the Academy with the applicants is valued at 100,000 dollars in high-class products and services. Specifically, in this 94th edition there will be 51 gifts included.

Among these: a coaching session valued at $700 with the expert Kayore Joseph, a liposuction at the Art Lipo aesthetic center in Florida, a training session with Diego Sebastian, a facial rejuvenation treatment with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich or supplements of Longevity Labs.

The nominees will not walk away empty-handed as the Academy will award them their corresponding ‘Everyone wins’ goodie bag. Contact

Treatments and care that can be carried out after enjoying the terrain in Scotland that you will also find in this bag, as well as an all-expenses-paid stay at the Turin Castle and another stay at the Golden Gate resort.

And for the nominees more foodiesdrinks and deli like German brand Bashel chocolate chip cookies, Ariti olive oil with chewy gold nuggets, pretzels chocolate dipped brownies, Manuka honey, NutriFit food delivery, a bottle of Siempre Tequila or Wunderkeks brownies.

Penelope Cruz and her famous ‘Peeeedrooooo’

All expectations are set Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. The couple has already entered film history as one of the few married couples to have been nominated for an Oscar in the same edition. Eyes will be on look of the actress, who opts for the award for best actress for parallel mothers. The experts are betting on a Chanel model, a firm with which she collaborates, but a few hours after seeing her arrive on the red carpet, there are also those who are betting that the interpreter collect her second award.

Penelope Cruz has starred in two unforgettable moments at the Oscars, will there be a third in this edition? Contact

Penelope has not only made a career in Hollywood, she has also left moments to remember in several of her interventions at the Oscars. One of them was when she received her long-awaited award for her performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The actress explained in a speech in the purest ‘Spanglish’ style how she had fulfilled the dream of a girl who was born in a place called Alcobendas.

And who does not remember the 1999 gala when, accompanied by Antonio Banderas, she was in charge of delivering the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. She dressed in a spectacular blue strapless dress, she could not help herself when she saw that her envelope revealed that the winner was Everything about my mother of Almodovar. To the cry of “Peeedrooooooo!”.

The eternal speech of Pedro Almodóvar

Five nominations, two statuettes and there is no one who does not remember the eternal speech of Pedro Almodóvar after the aforementioned moment. Despite the fact that the organizers had been more than concise regarding the duration of the speeches of thanks, the man from La Mancha wanted to make the most of his presence on stage. The public in the United States and Spain began to tremble when the director said: “I’m going to be very fast.”

From that moment on, the acknowledgments began mixing English and Spanish. She remembered her sisters María Jesús and Antonia, who had apparently put a large number of candles on her favorite saints so that the Oscar would come to Spain. And so she literally thanked “the Virgin of Guadalupe, the Virgin de la Cabeza, the sacred heart of Mery, San Judas Tadeo and Jesús de Medinaceli.” Nothing to do with Alfred Hitckock’s succinct “thank you” in 1967 when she received the Honorary Oscar in recognition of his entire career.

A ‘selfie’ for posterity

With the arrival of new technologies and mainly with that of social networks, guests, nominees and winners have acted as improvised reporters inside the Dolby Theater. You have to go back to the 2014 Oscars when Ellen DeGeneres managed to bring together Cream of the cream in a single image. A selfie that he posted on his Twitter profile and that, in a matter of minutes, became the viral image of movie night.

In the photograph appear Bradley Cooper -‘the executing arm’ of the snapshot-, Ellen DeGeneres, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o and Angelina Jolie who is hardly seen . “If Bradley’s Arm Were Longer…The Best Photo Ever Taken”, the presenter wrote. And although it seemed that with this photo the ban had been opened, she had to wait for the 2020 Oscar ceremony for a tough competitor to come out.

The guilty? Charlize Theron herself. The South African actress wanted to compete with the selfie of the selfie. And she was not far behind. In the image appear, in addition to his mother, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Regina King, Salma Hayek and Rami Malek, winner of the Oscar for best actor, the previous year, for his performance as Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Charlize Theron tried to compete with Ellen DeGeneres with her selfie at the 2020 Oscars. @charlizeafrica

Angelina Jolie, the queen of posing

The Estopa sang in one of its beginnings: «Because of the slit in your skirt, I broke three strings of this guitar». Brad Pitt did not break the strings of any instrument, but Angelina Jolie -his partner at the time- broke molds. And she was about to finish off the objective of the cameramen present when she saw her self-confidence and above all, her very long leg sticking out through the endless opening of her dress.

Angelina Jolie and her impossible posture when posing on the red carpet of the Oscars 2012. Gtres

If there is something that fashion magazines around the world pay attention to, it is precisely the firms in charge of dressing the Hollywood stars who walk the red carpet at the Oscars. But in this case, and despite the fact that the protagonist of maleficent wore a black velvet Versace, everyone noticed the part of his anatomy and especially the almost impossible posture with which he posed for the media. From that moment on, any actress or singer who posed in this way was marked as ‘an Angelina Jolie’ like the one who poses from behind on the verge of foreshortening like Elsa Pataky.