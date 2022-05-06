Anel Noreña reveals what he will do when he receives José José’s inheritance

In addition to ruling out a family lawsuit and pointing out that he is preparing a meeting with his children to celebrate Mother’s Day, Anel Norena declared that when he receives the inheritance of Jose jose he will first watch over his old age.

“I don’t even know how much I’m going to receive, I still cannot give you that information and of course when they give it to me, no one will know why it is not something that is aired“, assured Anel in a telephone interview for Agencia Reforma.

“José is leaving this inheritance to me and I have to insure my old age, first of all“, he added.

The Prince of Song, who died on September 28, 2019, left Anel Noreña, 77, who was his wife from 1976 to 1991, as executor and universal heir.

“That is what the legal paper says, for me it has been the joy of my life, it is the most important thing because I do not know how much there will be (of assets or money) or debts, but the fact that José thought of me makes me so happy because the truth is that I always expected him“, he expressed.

According to a magazine circulating in Mexico, José José’s children in Mexico would be estranged due to the issue of inheritance and Anel would be supporting the firstborn. In addition, it was indicated that they would be receiving some $12 million pesos soon for royalty issues.

When asked if there is an internal dispute in the family, he indicated that it is negative.

