Entertainment

Anel Noreña seeks to create a perfume with the scent of José José and reveals what the fragrance will be like

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    La Adictiva: its members confess if they would hang out with a fan | Game Time

    02:20

  • Mario Lopez confesses which is his favorite expression in Spanish | Game Time

    02:06

  • Luchy DR asks to be told the truth in his own style for this reason | Interview

    01:56

  • Cyn Santana tells what it was like working as a model for Rihanna

    02:23

  • Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira shout their love, no matter what they say

    01:38

  • This loss was the hardest thing for Mark Wahlberg during the filming of ‘Father Stu’

    02:57

  • A second chance: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck re-engage after 18 years of their first try

    00:50

  • Chris Rock still silent on Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars

    00:18

  • Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina cleared up doubts about a crisis between them

    01:29

  • Opinions divided in the streets on the condemnation of Will Smith for his attitude at the Oscars

    02:11

  • The sanction against Will Smith could have a limited effect and will end up becoming an “anecdote”

    01:49

  • Celebrities ARV: They veto Will Smith, they release Pablo Lyle, Angela Aguilar reacts and more

    04:43

  • “I feel sad”: Angela Aguilar expresses herself after leaked photos with her boyfriend

    01:38

  • Pablo Lyle is released on parole and with an electronic shackle

    00:33

  • The Academy applies harsh sanction to Will Smith for assaulting Chris Rock

    01:49

  • Alfredo Adame: his son implores him with his heart in his hand to stop

    03:43

  • Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years for assaulting Chris Rock during awards

    01:50

  • For Kourtney Kardashian, her wedding with Travis Barker was not fake

    01:05

  • Alix Aspe confesses that she sent burning images to her bosses

    02:27

  • Laura Pausini is still as in love with her husband as she was 17 years ago

    01:14

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Strong statements by Julián Gil about his son’s situation

2 mins ago

The best original and exclusive series on HBO Max

4 mins ago

The Walking Dead Season 11B: The Characters Who Might Not Make It To The End

15 mins ago

I was mauled by Ariana Grande’s bomber and put into a coma – Up News Info

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button