Aneliz Aguilar turns 24: 5 LOOKS with which she surpasses her sister Ángela Aguilar as queen of style

The daughter of the singer of ranchera music, Pepe Aguilardid not decide to follow in his father’s footsteps, however, he has gained relevance in social networks for his beauty and taste for fashion, and on occasions he has even surpassed the interpreter of “There where they see me”, who is considered a referent of fashionism.

aneliz was born on April 7, 1998, and like her younger sister, she has dual nationality, Mexican and American. A few months ago, in a dynamic that he carried out on his Instagram account, he announced that he studied high school at the Oaks Christian school, and it is known that he is currently preparing, in California, to work as a manager in the industry of the music.

Aneliz Aguilar is crowned queen of style

The young woman who this day celebrates her 24th birthdayis already positioned as an influencer on social networks such as Instagram, where she has more than 700,000 fans, with whom she shares tips and fashion tips that make her a true fashionista.

Through his official accounts, he has shown his taste for luxury clothing and accessories, just as he has done on his trips to Europe, Miami or Los Angeles, in which he showed off expensive shoes and glasses from renowned international firms, such as Balenciaga. , Prada, Versace.

The Aguilar sisters They have an excellent relationship, which they show on their networks, where they share a large amount of content and although so far no member of the family has dedicated words to the celebrated, as in other years they are expected to celebrate together and wearing their best looks.

