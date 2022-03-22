Aneliz Álvarez, who is she and Instagram photos of Pepe Aguilar’s wife and Ángela Aguilar’s mother | Leonard Aguilar | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

We are all used to seeing on stage and in front of television cameras Pepe Aguilar together with their children Angela and Leonardo, but behind them there is a great woman who, over the years, has always accompanied, advised and helped them with a great love that only she could feel.

Is about aneliz alvarez. She is Pepe Aguilar’s wife and, although she stayed away from the media and the tables, she plays a fundamental role in the family.

Álvarez acts as a pillar for everyone, mainly on tours and concerts, where they receive a lot of emotional and physical burden because it demands a lot of energy. In addition, on some occasions she has acted as a manager, showing that she is willing to do anything for her loved ones.

It also has another important role because it helps a lot when choosing the dresses that Ángela Aguilar wears at home in one of her presentations, so she is also considered a fashionista, fulfilling one of those versatility for the good of her family.

In the photo you can see the whole family, headed by Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez (Photo: Instagram)

WHO IS ANELIZ ALVAREZ?

There is not much information about her, but various Mexican media outlets claim that she met Pepe Aguilar during a video clip of her brother, Anthony Aguilar Jr.having a crush almost immediately.

Both were married in 1997, becoming Pepe’s second wife. Since then they have formed a beautiful family that has brought three children into the world: Aneliz, Leonardo and Angela.

THE SONG THAT PEPE AGUILAR DEDICATED TO HIM

Aneliz served as an inspiration for Pepe Aguilar in the song called “For women like you”, which is dedicated to her person. And it is that the Mexican singer many times said that he composed that song when he had a marital crisis with his wife.

According to what he himself revealed, he was very sad at that time and believed that the best thing was to dedicate a musical theme to him. Some time later, the couple solved their problems to continue their love story.

WHAT DOES ANELIZ ÁLVAREZ, PEPE AGUILAR’S WIFE, DO?

Aneliz is probably the most important woman in the singer’s life and with whom he has been married since 1997, being, in addition to his partner, his right hand in his projects, although this is from the shadows, since he has avoided staying close to the flashes.

According to El Heraldo, the mother of Ángela, Leonardo and Aneliz Aguilar is dedicated to organizing events, mainly those related to the family of artists, who have even recognized their influence on their social networks.