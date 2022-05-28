Aneliz and Ángela Aguilar danced “La Chica Sexi” by Los Tucanes de Tijuana with their best moves | VIDEO

Aneliz and Ángela Aguilar proved once again that they are the best sisters and that there is no rivalry between them, the young women starred in a video that is already viral on social networks in which they appear dancing to a successful song by The Toucans of Toucans of Tijuana.

It’s about the song “The Sexy Girl”which is part of the album “Jugo a la vida”, released in 2002 by the regional Mexican musicians, a very popular piece to which the daughters of Pepe Aguilar They did not hesitate to put some steps on it.

In the recording, Aneliz and Ángela brought out their best movements and showed that they are very good at improvising, and there was no lack of laughter while they were in front of the camera.

Angela Aguilar

She is the youngest of the children of the interpreter of “For women like you”, she is 18 years old and has become one of the most important stars of the ranchero genre. with his disk “Mexican in love” It has managed to place itself in the first places of popularity in Mexico and the United States.

In addition, he is part of the show “Jaripero sin Fronteras” in which he performs alongside his father and brother. Leonard Aguilarwho also have a successful development in the industry,

Aneliz Aguilar

She is 24 years old, very active in social networks especially on Instagram, a platform on which she shares her personal life and taste for fashion, since she decided not to follow in her family’s footsteps and does not perform as a singer, although she is part of the business.

Study Entertainment business managementin USA and allows him to be close to family businesses, Pepe has confessed in several episodes on his channel Youtube that Aneliz is very good at carrying out events and a great interior decorator.