Aneliz and Ángela Aguilar: the song by Los Tucanes de Tijuana danced by the daughters of Pepe Aguilar | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The daughters of Clan Aguilar are always news. Whether on or off stage, as is the case with Angelathe smug of Pepe Aguilar they captivate their legion of fans on social media with every occurrence. This time they did it to the rhythm of Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the regional Mexican music group led by Mario Quintero Lara, and with a video that quickly went viral.

MORE INFORMATION: This is what Ángela Aguilar looked like before she was famous

The Tijuana band, formed in the 1980s, is another benchmark in the regional environment and has popular songs in its repertoire, such as “La chona”, “El tucanazo”, “Vivir de noche”, “El centenario” and “The sexy girl”. All of them with millions of views on various music platforms.

Thus, it is not surprising that Ángela and Aneliz Aguilar -the daughter of Pepe Aguilar who did not dedicate herself to music, but to fashion, and is currently an influencer in the field- are regular listeners of her music. What did attract attention is that they published a video of how they enjoy it.

MORE INFORMATION: This is how Gussy Lau presumes his work with the Aguilar Dynasty after the controversy with Ángela

Angela’s sister is an influencer on networks. She has more than 700 thousand followers on Instagram (Photo: Aneliz Aguilar / Instagram)

ÁNGELA AND ANELIZ AGUILAR DANCE “LA CHICA SEXY”

Despite the age difference, Ángela Aguilar -she will turn 19 next October- and Aneliz -she celebrated her 24th birthday last April- are quite close. For this reason, the older sister of the interpreter of “La chancla” usually accompanies her and her father, Don Pepe, to her various presentations and tours.

In addition, they usually share time in their free time, either going out or listening to music. The latter occurred with a hit by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, “La chica sexy”, a single that premiered in 2002 but continues to dazzle two decades later.

The Aguilar sisters began to dance with their best movements to the song of the regional music band and recorded the moment in a fun video that they uploaded to their social networks.

MORE INFORMATION: The message that Pepe Aguilar received from Gussy Lau after the scandal with Ángela Aguilar

DOES ANGELA AGUILAR HAVE HEALTH PROBLEMS?

On the YouTube channel, Pepe Aguilar shares the details and backstage of his presentations. There, his last daughter, Angela, made a revelation that worried all his followers. The interpreter realized a problem that she has on stage.

“As my blood pressure drops very often after singing and sometimes during, I drink sugary drinks, soft drinks or those that the gym gives you, not the ones that give you energy per se, but the ones that hydrate you”said the singer of “La tequilera”.

WHO IS ANELIZ AGUILAR?

She is the second daughter of Pepe Aguilar and the first of the singer with Aneliz Álvarez. She is 24 years old and decided not to follow the paths of her father, but to be a very popular fashion influencer on social networks.

In addition to fashion, she is a lover of travel, which she boasts on her Instagram profile, in destinations such as Bilbao, San Sebastián, Madrid, Miami, Buenos Aires, Seville, Los Angeles, among others.

It should be noted that, although she is not linked to the music business like her brothers Leonardo or Ángela, she has experience in singing, since she has already performed songs at the Telmex Auditorium in Jalisco and the Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles.