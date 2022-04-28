Anelli (Fnomceo): ‘Current medicine in crisis, pointing the way to the future’

“Rethinking the medicine of today serves in some way to indicate a path on which to realize the medicine of the future. It is a different medicine from yesterday’s one linked to a vision deeply centered on the doctor and not on the person and in which the relationship was biased in favor of the doctor. Today, however, we need to resume a reasoning that really fulfills the task that the Constitution entrusts to us doctors, namely that of respect for rights, including not only the right to life and the right to health, but also that of health. ‘self-determination which is a fundamental process “. Thus the president of the National Federation of Orders of Doctors and Dentists (Fnomceo), Filippo Anellion the occasion of the event ‘The incomparable science: rethinking medicine today’, a debate to reflect on the book ‘The incomparable science: medicine, doctors, the sick’ by Ivan Cavicchi, philosopher of medicine, professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome (Castelvecchi Editore).

“From here emerges the idea that medicine is going through an identity crisis – continues Anelli – and that it wants to find a way to be still extraordinarily present in the social fabric of our community and make an essential contribution, not only in terms of skills but also from a cultural and ethical point of view. We need to rethink the way we are doctors and treat people, use the relationship to get to know the patient and decide with him the necessary treatments.”, Underlines the president Fnomceo, who edited the preface of the volume.

The meeting, organized with the unconditional contribution of Boiron, was attended by Francesco Cognetti, president of Foce (Federation of oncologists, cardiologists and hematologists), Maria Luisa Agneni, pulmonologist and coordinator of the Non-Conventional Medicine Commission of Omceo in Rome, Maria Domenica Castellone, researcher and doctor, group leader in the Senate of the 5 Star Movement, member of the Permanent Health and Hygiene Commission and Silvia Nencioni, President and CEO of Boiron Italia.

“The company has profoundly changed – recalled Anelli – we have gone from a paternalistic medicine, with the doctor ‘ordering’ what to take, to a model in which the doctor recommends, decides with the citizen, and this is a fundamental step. We must understand that our vision of the profession must be changed ”.

Furthermore, in this evolution we must not forget the influence that the economic bias has: “Today even the judges of the Court of Auditors argue that the doctor must not be subjected to economic constraints in the least because his only interest remains and remains the health of the citizen.. But to change our profession we need a law. The activity of doctors – rings insists – cannot be linked to a balanced budget, the right to health cannot and must not be subordinated to available resources. It is clear that the government must know how to allocate and administer resources to guarantee the right to health, but a change in the governance of the system is necessary ”.

Today there is a need for every doctor to add to his training baggage “a greater humanization of medicinean objective that is achieved not only by changing a health system today deeply linked to corporateization, the achievement of economic objectives and a balanced budget, but also and above all taking up the notions of a classical and educational nature that give a reason for being a doctor, which is a search for one’s own identity linked to our Constitution ”concludes Anelli.