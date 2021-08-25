Anema and core, singing is not enough. Now it is also a Super Book

Unique in the world. The best known in the world. Taverna Anema e Core is an ambassador of capresità in every corner of the globe, even officially, complete with a parchment delivered by the mayor Marino Lembo. A parade of celebrities: they took the stage to tammuriare Sugar, Lenny Kravitz And Katy Perry. They left their yachts moored and half Hollywood away from Jennifer Lopez to Beyoncè they could not resist the temptation to sing with Guido Lembo: when mametta made you, she wanted to know how to make them … pè knead this beautiful meat …

Here is what Guido did with his Taverna: he mixed glamor, notes and a simil / karaoke: they all sing, out of tune and in tune. Famous and not. He’s right Carlo Rossella who signed the preface: “A great director could make a film about Anema ‘e Core. But without a plot. People are enough. A well-known psychoanalyst who accompanied him to the tavern one evening, observing the audience, said: “Here everyone sings and is happy”. It seems to be the perfect formula for happiness. Guido, creator of a format that the whole world has tried to copy. But it’s like eating Neapolitan pizza in Australia, it will never be the same.

Now Anema ‘e core is also a design book format anthology, published by Rizzoli, limited edition, with English translation, for an unlimited number of beautiful people who have passed and pass by. Leafing through the pages is like letting memories of 50 years of career flow. “With Guido you always breathe the air of dolce vita. He made half of Confindustria dance and sing at the top of their lungs, types usually cast in their double-breasted (yes also in Capri) ”, in a sweet amarcord Guido Barendson, television face, historical presence and critical conscience of the island. Annamaria Boniello and Annachiara Della Corte, aunt and nephew, organized everything in the gardens of the Flora Caprese.

On stage he goes up Alessandro Preziosi: “You are the minstrel of my heart. You used to make me hum at Guarracino when I was not yet old enough to enter. I owe you so much, you made me feel like a mad windshield wiper when the hail falls ”. Geppy Gleijeses, powerful playwright and Edwardian heir: “I have known Guido since the stacks were piccirelli”. And he dedicates a verse from Pulcinella to him: “May you live another hundred years outside of those you have”. From the photographs it can be recognized a very young Enrico Mentana with black and curly hair, Luca Montezemolo in duet with Edwig Fenech. Even Cesare Romiti sang (very out of tune), Paolo Fresco, then CEO of Fiat, Bruno Vespa, a hieratic Ornella Vanoni, a solemn Lucio Dalla, and that cool Riccardo Scamarcio. Roberto Bolle can’t sing but we forgive him, his sculptural Side B performs better than any note. Faces, uvula and catchphrases end up immortalized on personalized tambourines.

From the Trinity Penelope Cruiz, Javier Bardem And Diego Della Valle actvagliati in the super private room on the birthday of Valentino (the couturier). Kneeling at you, paying homage to Luciano Pavarotti: “My legs trembled with emotion when he attacked fly. Oh, Oh, Oh, it looked like the tavern was falling down, Guido remembers. Then the most beautiful moment when looking love straight in the eyes, dedicates to his Anna, his wife: “You, yes, a big thing …”.

Loading... Advertisements

And if you believe that every two and three Guido takes the guitar in his hand and sings it to him, you are very wrong. It was the first time in 50 years.

To pick up the legacy of the Ugola Caprese, more famous everywhere, is his son Gianluigi, a law graduate with a diplomatic career in front of him. The father says to him “You can be an ambassador with Anema and ‘Core. And you have much more fun… “. He was right. Gianluigi today with a band, all excellences of music made in the south, travel the world from Dubai to Rodeo Drive.

Their motto is always the same: Who has had, has had … who has given, has given …

januaria piromallo Facebook page