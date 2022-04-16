Anemia: how to cure it with nutrition

Anemia is defined as a condition characterized by a reduction in the total amount of hemoglobin present in the body compared to normal physiological levels (less than 12gr / 100ml in women and 13gr / 100ml in men). There are different types of anemia, but all characterized by a common symptomatology due to the low amount of oxygen transported in the body. But what are the symptoms and, above all, the remedies?

Symptoms of anemia can be manifold. It is about:

Asthenia in particular, after physical exertion, and usually nocturnal cramps;

in particular, after physical exertion, and usually nocturnal cramps; Pallor , due precisely to the poor oxygenation of the tissues. This condition called “tissue hypoxia” will be particularly observable at the level of the back of the hand, the eyelid conjunctiva, the internal mucosa of the lips;

, due precisely to the poor oxygenation of the tissues. This condition called “tissue hypoxia” will be particularly observable at the level of the back of the hand, the eyelid conjunctiva, the internal mucosa of the lips; Dyspnea or difficult breathing, moreover, the subject may also present a condition of tachycardia;

or difficult breathing, moreover, the subject may also present a condition of tachycardia; Brittle nails striped and opaque;

striped and opaque; Hair thin and brittle;

thin and brittle; Headache and insomnia.

Such annoyances, however, can indicate various forms of anemia.

Anemia: what is it and how does it manifest itself?

The forms of anemia are different.

Pernicious Anemia, also known as megaloblastic, it is very common and is the consequence of a deficiency of vitamin B12 or folic acid. The deficiency of these vitamins can be caused by an impaired absorption in the stomach, for example, in the case of gastritis.

Then there is theIron deficiency anemia, due to an iron deficiency which can occur for example in the case of considerable blood loss, such as in the case of heavy or too frequent menstrual flow or haemorrhages caused by a gastric ulcer. Iron deficiency can also be due to a reduced dietary intake, as in the case of vegetarians, from an impaired absorption, but also from a greater need as in the case of pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Hemolytic anemia, instead, it is the consequence of a reduced concentration of red blood cells due to a reduced production or a high destruction. This condition can be the alarm bell of the presence of infectious, autoimmune or toxic diseases, such as malignant lymphopathies, as well as the side effect caused by taking certain categories of drugs.

Anemia: what eat?

To prevent and treat the forms of anemia due to a lack of iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, it is important to take care of one’s diet. In particular, in the case of iron deficiency anemia it will be useful to eat foods rich in heme iron because it is more easily absorbed. We will find it in lean red meat, especially horse meat, white meat, tuna, salmon, cod, bresaola, eggs.

However, the foods containing iron not heme that, although they have a form of iron that is not easily absorbed, I can also give us a discreet help. Non-heme iron is found in spinach, in dried and oily fruit, in legumes.

In the case ofpernicious anemia due to a lack of folic acid it will be useful to give precedence to foods such as legumes, in particular soy, corn and bran flakes, brassicas (cabbage, broccoli), rocket, escarole, eggs, dried fruit, red beets, asparagus, lettuce. If, on the other hand, the vitamin is deficient B12 it will be essential to eat bovine liver, shellfish, milk and derivatives, beef, eggs.