Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine: monitor and act to improve results

From the second half of the 20th century, surgery has assumed a leading role in public health, going from being an extraordinary resource for the treatment of wounds, amputations, etc., to being the treatment of first choice in multiple oncological diseases, cardiovascular or to improve the quality of life of patients with chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis.

“The number of surgical interventions in the world has increased exponentially, currently exceeding 300 million cases annually.”

Since then, the number of surgical interventions in the world has increased exponentially, currently exceeding the 300 million cases annually, which means one surgical intervention for every 25 inhabitants/year. In developed countries, the rate of surgical interventions is higher, reaching one for every 10 inhabitants/year. Thus, in Spain Are registered more than five million interventions annual surgical procedures, of which approximately one third require hospital admission for at least 24 hours.

“In Spain, more than five million surgical interventions are registered each year, of which approximately one third require hospital admission for at least 24 hours.”

The mortality rate associated with surgery is not known exactly. While we know what the mortality rate is for processes such as myocardial infarction, stroke or pneumonia, perioperative mortality is not a primary diagnosis and its incidence is not well known.

“The mortality rate associated with surgery is not exactly known.”

In 2017, the National Institute for Health Research Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery estimated that more than four million people die annually in the first 30 days after surgery, which means, in absolute figures, the third cause of death in the world after myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accidents.

“Based on data obtained from 50,000 adult patients undergoing noncardiac surgery admitted to European hospitals in 2011, he published a 4% mortality rate in the first 60 postoperative days.”

In Europe, the European Surgical Outcomes Study (Eusos), based on data obtained in 50,000 patients adults undergoing non-cardiac surgery admitted to European hospitals, in 2011, published a 4% mortality in the first 60 days postoperative.

“While surgery has great potential to cure and help patients, the sheer volume of surgery is also associated with a large number of deaths in the perioperative period.”

Although surgery has great potential to cure and help patients, the sheer volume of surgeries is also associated with large number of deaths in the perioperative period, which already represents a health problem which, in the near future, will only increase. The aging of the population will cause a higher number of interventions surgical procedures and these will be performed in patients with a greater number of comorbidities, which will have a huge impact on results.

“The aging of the population will cause a greater number of surgical interventions and these will be performed in patients with a greater number of comorbidities, which will have a huge impact on the results.”

Under these circumstances, the perioperative medicine becomes the challenge of modern Anesthesiology and Revival. The multidisciplinary work with the rest of the medical and surgical specialists will focus the efforts and initiatives on the preoperative identification of those patients at higher risk, which is crucial to properly inform them and their families, to communicate between medical teams, to train realistic expectations of surgical treatment and to carry out selective actions aimed at reducing the rate of complications and perioperative mortality. The implementation of prehabilitation strategiesmonitoring and perioperative protection, as well as early surveillance, detection and treatment of postoperative complications, will improve the experience of the surgical patient and reduce their morbidity and mortality.