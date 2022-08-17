Anesthesiologists: salary 178,000 euros

Many health professionals find outside Spain the possibilities to practice their profession receiving a salary more in line with their responsibilities. It is because of that many health workers share job offers abroad on social networks that may be interesting to their peers.

In this case it is the possibility of working in Ireland with a contract that would last from 6 months to a year, with the possibility of extension. The biggest attraction of the offer is a competitive salary that, despite the fact that almost 50% of it is used to pay taxes, continues to be a tempting amount.

Based on experience, the candidate will be able to obtain an income of between 135,790 and 178,583 euros gross per year for a 39-hour work week. In addition, there is the possibility of obtaining an extra 22,000 euros in ‘On-Call’ type guards, that is, that the toilet is available to work if required, and 3,856 euros for the assignment of shifts.

Beware, this is an offer to work in the Irish public health service after paying taxes (which for that range are approximately 50%). And they need anesthetists by yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HZeObjsCyi — Dr. Elena Casado Pineda (@Medicilio) August 16, 2022

Also, this job offers the possibility of caring for 20% of private patients. As the offer confirms, the professional can expect to receive a net monthly salary of between 6,500 and 7,500 euros to start. Similarly, it is reported that, in the long run, Irish specialists are earning an average of €200,000 gross per year which translates to around €10,000 net per month.

Finally, the same offer includes the warning that, for certain cases, you will work with an hourly rate, which will be paid between 90 and 95 euros per hour. In these situations, the healthcare provider will be helped to set up a business or seek medical indemnity coverage. The annual income for this case can reach 200,000 – 240,00 euros per year.

It is not necessary to validate the title of Medicine to work in Ireland

Many health professionals have been tempted by this kind of offer, such as Elena Casado, the anesthesiologist who shared it and who highlighted: “In Ireland they need anesthesiologists for yesterday“.

He also confessed that it was the first time he had considered working abroad but that he saw many advantages: “It is public health, speaks English and a country with a European way of life. The rain makes up for me.”

Other health workers were equally interested, even if it was for other specialties, and commented that they also they had found offers to consider. As a result, many were inquiring about the need or not to homologate the title of Medicine to work in Ireland.

According to the Official College of Physicians, it would not be necessary to carry out such approval since all Both medical and specialist qualifications from Spain are recognized throughout the European Unionso you could work freely in that country.