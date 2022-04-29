Anette Michel: 5 PHOTOS that prove that she was the most beautiful host of “Early Bird”

Annette Michel He has been characterized by his talent and friendliness before the cameras, something he showed from a very young age when he arrived in Mexico City looking for an opportunity being “Early” one of the great successes in his career.

The driver began as a model in her hometown GuadalajaraHowever, she decided to follow her dream of becoming an actress and that is how she got her first opportunity in the telenovela “north of the heart which turned out to be an overwhelming success.

It may interest you: Anette Michel as a young woman: This is how she conquered in miniskirts in her beginnings as the host of “Tempranito”

Anette Michel began her career as a model. Photo: Instagram @anettemicheltv

Her time in soap operas allowed her to show her talent and that is how she got the opportunity to become the host of “Tempranito” together with Daniel Bisogno and Ingrid Coronado, with whom she would later star in one of the most notorious conflicts in the show.

Anette Michel was immediately placed as the public’s favorite, something that the former Garibaldi would not have liked at all and this would be evident before the cameras, so rumors of a feud between them arose.

Anette Michel was one of the favorite drivers in “Tempranito”. Photo: Instagram @anettemicheltv

Conflict in “Early”?

Although it was all a strong rumor that intensified due to the lack of chemistry that existed between them during the program, Daniel Bisogno would later reveal the reason why the tension between the drivers began.

Supposed enmity arises in “Tempranito”. Photo: Instagram @1nest21

During his participation in the program “Historias Engarzadas” the driver pointed out that Anette Michel had never had a conflict with any of her colleagues in the multiple projects in which she participated, contrary to Ingrid Coronado who had fought with most of them.

It may interest you: Daniel Bisogno revealed the time that Anette Michel “disheveled” and ran Ingrid Coronado from her house | VIDEO

The now host of “Ventaneando” explained that during a meeting with his colleagues on the program, after drinking too much, Ingrid Coronado suggested as a joke to her partner that she change partners and she did not take it well at all.

Anette Michel was the host of “MasterChef Mexico”. Photo: Instagram @anettemicheltv

“Anette, as she was half a pipe, grabbed her by the tangle and took her out of the house, but from the tangle she threw her away and closed the door. And I laughed a lot inside, right? Later we remembered and laughed because it was a something that happened without major transcendence,” he said.

He explained that the incident did not happen to adults and everyone took it as a funny anecdote, but apparently it was not the same for Ingrid Coronado who would ignore Anette Michel despite the fact that she continued to greet her as usual when meeting on television.

Anette Michel does not reveal details of the feud with Ingrid Coronado. Photo: Instagram @anettemicheltv

KEEP READING:

Sugey Ábrego and Anette Michel could be twin sisters PHOTO proves it

Anette Michel confesses her secret to having a happy marriage

MasterChef Junior: Tatiana and the outfits with which she will leave Anette Michel in oblivion