Anfield surrenders to Luis Díaz’s great goal with Liverpool

With the category of the greats. Luis Díaz scored his first goal for Liverpool in the Premier League, in his team’s 3-1 victory over Norwich.

‘Luchito’ was the starter in the game that was played at the ‘Reds’ home together with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Without a doubt, an accolade from the German coach Jürgen Klopp and a great responsibility towards himself.

At the height of his teammates, Luis Díaz faced the game. In the initial stage the peasant was not very important, in fact, Liverpool did not have a good start to the game.

For the second half it was Norwich who struck first, with a goal from Milot Rashica that hit Matip and put goalkeeper Alisson out of control. However, the power of Liverpool would come later.

The first to report was Sadio Mané, the African champion put the tie on 64 minutes with a chalaca score that shone to locals and strangers.

The second goal came from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian at 67 minutes received a long ball from Alisson and intelligently eluded the rival goalkeeper and with a dry shot at grass level he made it 2-1.

About 81 minutes came the great goal of Luis Díaz. The man born in Barrancas, Guajira, receives a ball from Jordan Henderson and without a mark faces the Norwich goalkeeper who he beats with a ‘spooned’ shot to make the fans celebrate at the mythical Anfield.

Luis Diaz is in a dream moment. He arrived in Liverpool a month ago, people love him and he is breaking it. Today he scored his first goal, a great goal. 🔥🇨🇴pic.twitter.com/NUhx0AuzjD – Valentin Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) February 19, 2022

His first goal with Liverpool will not be the only one he scores with the English squad. Today Luis Díaz showed class in the face of the great challenge of playing in the midst of stars like Salah and Mané.

In the end, Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Norwich left them closer to the leader Manchester City, in the dispute for the Premier League title.