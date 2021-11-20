Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal

“The secrets of Brokeback Mountain”Is a 2005 film directed by Ang Lee with Heath Ledger And Jake Gyllenhaal. It tells the dramatic love passion between two cowboys and is set in the rural and mountainous areas of Wyoming, characterized by the agricultural and conservative mentality of the 60s. It is a work of fiction based on the story Brokeback Mountain from Annie Proulx which was first published in The New Yorker magazine on October 13, 1997.

The film, of US production, made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion. It was released in US cinemas on December 9, 2005, while in Italy it was released on January 20, 2006. The film was met with extremely positive reviews: it won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice Movie Award, Satellite Awards, Independent Spirit Award for Best film and Best Director and was the film with the most nominations at the 2006 Academy Awards, where it managed to win 3 out of 8 (Best Director, Best Non-Original Screenplay, Best Score). The film was a box office success, and is regarded as one of the best films of 2005 and 2000-2010 as well as one of the best films involving homosexual love. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Scott Michael Campbell, Anna Faris, Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini.

Synopsis

In the summer of 1963, Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar meet on a Wyoming ranch. An intense friendship is born between the two, which with the passage of time turns into an even deeper bond.

Brokeback Mountain it is an epic of intimacy, of the unconscious and of conscience, it is an epic film in form, not so much constructed as it has sprung from the very nature in which it is set, although the content is that of an elegiac poem: Ang Lee he has combined these contrasting elements with admirable balance and purity. How the naturalness of the birth of passion and of the Canadian landscape contrasts against the cages of the plastered tradition and the social life of the town or city. Alternations that the two lovers experience in a different way but equally troubled and unhappy, also because of the love between them and for their respective families.

What makes of Brokeback Mountain a great film is not only the exceptionally emotional and poignant story (taken from a short story by Edna Annie Proulx), not only the skill and total dedication of the actors, protagonists and not, but, above all, the character of Ang Lee’s direction, centered on a grandiose rendering of the image, aimed not towards a rhetorical grandiloquence, but towards a dimension of soul and authentic feeling.

Imposing photography is the mirror and the medium of souls and landscapes that seem infinite, horizontal planes that seem to derive from classic westerns transferred to the idyllic freshness of the mountains, the dazzling greens, the white snows, the vital trees. The external nature is the inner landscape of the lovers, the place from which they “were born” together and to which they cannot fail to return periodically, it is an enormous maternal womb, their seal, they are themselves wild animals that inhabit the forests. The narrative therefore has a slow but perpetually moving pace: it is the placid and mighty flow of rivers, it is the nobility and virility of the “genre” combined with the mystery of the oriental spirit of a director who was able to be eclectic and wisely communicative, and finally to the sweet soundtrack of Gustavo Santaolalla, intimist and linked without stereotypical forcing to the world to which it refers. Final of modest and ennobled fetishism and fidelity in memory.