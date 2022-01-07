Angara-A5 the crazy Russian rocket that is now in danger of falling to Earth

A rocket, after being launched into space, appears to have lost control. Now, in fact, its next destination will be the Earth: what will we have to do to stop it?

Apparently the situation got out of hand: Angara 45, a Russian rocket that had been launched into space by Plesetsk to test a higher stage of it, lost control and is heading back to the our planet.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp gives a new goodbye to all these smartphones with 2022

It might seem like one scenario impossible to come true, but that’s what will happen soon. According to TAS, that is, the state space agency, no one is able to predict what the damage that will cause let alone where will land. That information do we know about it?

The analyzes on the question

Based on what we know, it is likely that the rocket slowly destroys itself during the fall; the space debris should burn when re-enteringearth’s atmosphere, however, did not rule out the possibility that i pieces larger may crash into some inhabited regions not better specified.

The December 27, date of the rocket launch, it seems that everything went well, but after a few hours the motor it suddenly failed. Second Holger Krag, the head of Debris Office, the likelihood that it can cause extensive damage or hurting someone is high.

THE debris of the Russian rocket, fortunately, they are smaller than that Chinese, which is why the problems it might provoke they wouldn’t be the same. Her 4 tons it seems they are more manageable, while those of device that fell into the Indian Ocean were definitely more dangerous for obvious reasons.

He has others on board 16 tons from propellant. The goal was for it to reach an area where i rockets they are left at the end of theirs operation, call orbit cemetery. So it was not thanks to engine failure, and which has now reversed the rocket’s course.

READ ALSO: Tianwen-1 shows up around the orbit of Mars to start his real mission

Its current position suggests that it will soon fall on Land, although we do not know where and when it will happen. Not even i damage that could cause were estimated, so hopefully he won’t reap victims let alone a danger for the terrestrial.