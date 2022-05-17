Ángel Amor, the internationally renowned costume designer

We received the costume designer Ángel Fernández, better known artistically as Ángel Amor, who told us about the hat shop, what it was like working with Angelina Jolie, his first time in Uruguay and much more.

He is one of the most relevant designers on the international scene, he is in charge of the accessories for the staging of “Dido & Eneas” in the Opera season on May 19, 21 and 23, 8:00 p.m. at the Solís Theater. «Dido and Aeneas» by Henry Purcell and Nahum Tate, musical direction: Cristina García Banegas and stage direction: Igor Yebra.

Ángel Amor comes from a family characterized by work in the textile tradition. He graduated in Fashion Design in Bilbao, his hometown, where he studied drawing and painting at the School of Arts and Crafts. He obtained his postgraduate degree in Women’s Fashion Design from Central Saint Martin’s College, London (1995).

He studied hat making in Barcelona, ​​where he has lived for 15 years. She combines teaching (Institut Català de la Moda, FdModa, Escola de la Dona) with work on her own brand; she has collaborated with important designers. He is the author of two books: Drawing for Fashion Designers and Fashion Print Design, both translated into several languages.

In 2011 he returned to London to work in the film industry, in charge of costumes for major films (Maleficent-Angelina Jolie, Cinderella, Jupiter Ascending, The Favourite, My Cousin Rachel, Death on the Nile) and television series. In 2017 he opened his Millinery Studio in Bilbao. He is Resident Professor of Fashion Design at the Escuela Alta Costura Javier Barroeta, Bilbao.

