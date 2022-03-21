Angel City creates memorable spectacle in franchise’s debut

As the drum line moved through the traveling crowd to Titan Stadium at Cal State Fullerton with groups of fans waving flags from different countries, a new chapter in the National Women’s Soccer League was established.

The entrance to the opening match between the San Diego Wave and Angel City in the NWSL Challenge Cup was a sea of ​​pink jerseys and sweatshirts.

The game ended in a draw, as Savannah McCaskill opened the scoring by putting Angel City ahead in the 49th minute, until San Diego’s Kaleigh Riehl equalized in the 81st minute.

Although neither club was in their stadium, it was clear that Angel City had the advantage of a home crowd before the gates opened.

“Before we went out for kickoff, during the warm-up, we couldn’t hear each other speak, which is unbelievable,” McCaskill said of the crowd’s energy. “For a Challenge Cup match, a pre-season match that wasn’t even in our stadium, it was an amazing atmosphere.”

Heather Borjon, a high school teacher in Moreno Valley, has been waiting for a professional women’s soccer club to come to Southern California.

For their honeymoon in 2019, Borjon and her husband followed the United States women’s team to every city in France during their quest to win the World Cup.

It was on that trip that Borjon learned that an expansion team was going to take root in his home state. It was then that the idea of ​​creating an amateur group flourished.

Groups of Angel City FC fans cheer on the team during their first game on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Players Parker Schumacher, left, and Taylor Mendoza attend Angel City’s game against the San Diego Wave on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

“We are excited. We’ve been supporting the US women’s team for so long that we wanted to have a team here,” Borjon said. “Unfortunately, I missed the time the Los Angeles Sun was here, but it’s great that I now have the opportunity to support women’s sport and see how my students have a place to go, where they can see these girls as a role model.”

Now, she is the vice president of the Angel City Valkyries, which is one of the team’s six fan groups. While the Rebellion 99 and the Angel City Rose Might commanded one platoon, the San Diego Sirens held a few rows back on the opposite side.

Googie Daniels, a San Diego native and president of the San Diego Mermaids fan group, carpooled with other San Diego Waves fans to witness the start of a budding rivalry between the two clubs.

Angel City players celebrate the first goal in franchise history against the San Diego Wave on Saturday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

“Having more teams in the NWSL is a good thing for everyone. Obviously we’re going to have this great camaraderie and relationship,” Daniels said.

She has collaborated with various Angel City ACFC supporter groups since the San Diego Wave was announced in November.

“We want to support the players,” Daniels said. “We can have fun rivalries, but no one is going to take it too far. Just knowing that you can go to an environment where everyone wants to support professional women’s football, that’s it.”

Justin Kennally was invited to the party on Saturday by some friends. The national team jersey he wore with Angel City forward Christen Press’s name on it belonged to a friend, but he sided with the new Los Angeles team.

“I think it’s great for the city and I think it’s great for women’s sports,” Kennally said. “I’ve seen a lot of young girls here and they’re obviously super excited; just having someone to look up to and a team to look up to in your hometown is really important.”

A new movement in women’s sports was inspired after Academy Award winner Natalie Portman watched the United States women’s soccer team at the 2019 World Cup, only to be fueled by generations of fans who want to see more. women’s sports under the spotlight.

As the two clubs continue to establish themselves in their respective cities, the support of the fans that packed the stadium provided even more satisfaction for the players and coaches to start their new journey.

“It definitely helps the team,” Angel City coach Freya Coombe said. “We want the city to support us and it was great that we had the local support that we did.”

To read this note in English click here.