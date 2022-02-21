Angel City founders and investors for NWSL debut

Women’s soccer evolves and grows day by day, but this would not be possible without off-field factors. Dissemination and support not only come through the fans, but confidence of investors and sponsors is required that build projects like the Angel City F.C..

It should be noted that the club makes history in the NWSL without even appearing on the pitch. For example, he completed the transfer of Stefany Ferrer with cryptocurrencies. And of course, the first signings are spectacular due to the quality of the players.

Sydney Cassalia and Christen Press are the base of the squad that has already guaranteed the incorporation of Katie CousinsPaige Nielsen, Ali Riley and Jasmine Spencer. However, talking about Angel City goes beyond the strictly sporting and when it comes to stars, there are many among its founders and investors.

Who are the investors that lead Angel City FC?

The first group led by Natalie Portman features Kara Northman, Julie Uhrman, Abby Wambach, Amanda Cromwell, America Ferrera and Uzo Aduba. They joined Jennifer GarnerEva Longoria, Tisha Venturi Hoch, Shannon Boxx, Shannon Mac Millan; Saskia Webber, Sabina Nathanson, Ronnie Fair Sullins and Rachel Buehler are also part of Angel City FC.

As the months passed, other investors joined such as Norah Weinstein, Lorrie Fair Allen, Lilly Singh, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Jessica Chastain; Glennon Doyle, Cindy Holland, Angela Hucles, Lindsey Vonn, sophia bushCandace Parker and Karin Kildow.

But it should be noted that this club was not only created by women. Although it is true that they are the majority, there are male figures such as Alexis Ohanian (husband of Serena Williams), Casey Neistat, PK Subban, Brian Weinstein, Cobi Jones, David Nathanson who joined the project. And of course, other ex-stars of the United States Women’s National Team of the stature of Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Joy Fawcett.

This spectacular group already boasts in its ranks international artists such as Becky G and Christina Aguilera, who joined Seven Seven Six. The firm takes the actress with it Gabrielle Union and his three-year-old daughter Kaavia; likewise, gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew, Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have a piece of Angel City.

The list could grow even more in the coming months and this benefits both Angel City, the NWSL and women’s soccer in general.