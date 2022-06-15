Ángel del Villar arrested: FBI accuses Chiquis Rivera’s ex of alleged links to drug traffickers | Famous
Villar’s AngelCEO of Del Records and subsidiary talent agency Del Entertainment, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the USA (FBI) this Tuesday, June 14.
Del Villar, 41, was arrested along with Luca Scalisi56, CFO of Del Entertainment.
The details of the arrest of Ángel del Villar, ex Chiquis
According to a report issued by the US Department of Justice, both executives are accused of allegedly “conspiring to violate the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act by doing business with a concert promoter based in Guadalajara (Mexico) linked to Mexican drug cartels“.
The two were presented this Tuesday the 14th before the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.
According to official information, it was ordered the Del Villar released on $100,000 bailwhile Scalisi paid 35 thousand to be free. The charges will be read to them on July 20.
The executives “are named in a criminal complaint that accuses them of conspiracy to transact on the property of specially designated drug traffickers in violation of the Kingpin Act,” the Justice Department statement read.
There is a third defendant in the complaint, Jesús Pérez Alvear, a 37-year-old man from Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.
It is about a music promoter “that controls Gallística Diamante, also known as Ticket Premier”. According to US authorities, the man “promoted concerts in Mexico for Del Entertainment until March 2019” and “are listed as ‘specially designated drug traffickers'”.
The “Kingpin Act prevents people in the United States from doing business with the two entities,” the Justice Department reiterated.
If Ángel del Villar and Luca Scalisi were found guilty of violating said law, they could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison federal.
The story of Ángel del Villar and Chiquis Rivera
Part of the stormy relationship between Ángel del Villar and Chiquis Rivera was addressed in the singer’s most recent book, ‘Invincible’, which was released this year.
” Angel gave me an advantage over others new artists at the beginning of their careers. I knew what I had to do to prevent them from screwing me, and Ángel helped me keep the sharks of the industry at bay,” Chiquis narrated in the text.
Over the years, Ángel del Villar has signed artists such as Gerardo Ortiz, Luis Coronel and Régulo Caro through his record label specializing in narcocorridos.
” As a controlling and macho type that he wasHe did not like me to expose my breasts,” Chiquis recalled in the book.
“Everything the media published was believed, and none of it was real. It was absolute madness,” he said.