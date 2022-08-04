Ángel Hernández Castillo, the founder of the UAPA who comes to direct Education

Santo Domingo, DR.

Ángel Enrique Hernández Castillo, who performed according to decree 356-20 as educational adviser to the president of the Dominican Republic, and named this Wednesday as the new Minister of Educationis a doctor in Education, graduated from the University of Grenoble, France.

He is also the founder of the Open University for Adults (UAPA).

It is good to point out that Hernández Castillo has developed several functions in the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (MINERD) such as: deputy minister of Technical and Pedagogical Services and director of the National Institute for Education and Training of Teachers (INAFOCAM), among other functions.

Although he was born in Jarabacoa, together with his family as a child he moved to Elías Piña when his father was appointed as regional director of border communities.

He studied education at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra, where he met his wife Mirian Acosta, with whom he had four children, three of whom work at the UAPA.

“Vladimir is vice-rector for Technology, Alejandra is vice-rector for the administrative area, and Raisa is vice-rector for Communication and Liaison. I have another daughter who lives in the United States who works in the fashion field”he wrote in his biography published on the UAPA page.

In 1978, at the age of 23, when Antonio Guzmán won the presidency, he was appointed Regional Director of Education for Santiago and Puerto Plata, being the youngest to hold the position.

Before founding the Open University for Adults in 1995, he taught for several years at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo.

He has also been president, on two occasions, of the Dominican Association of Rectors of Universities (ADRU).