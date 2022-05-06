Ángel Mena wants to return to Emelec to retire

The Leon Emeralds were eliminated from the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX and for the following season, some elements do not have guaranteed permanence in the team and could leave, such as the case of Ángel Mena, who despite being one of the team’s figures, has expressed his desire to play in Emelec.

The Ecuadorian striker from León de la MX League, At 34 years of age, he still has a contract with La Fiera but in an interview with Ecuador’s UCSG Television, he spoke of the possibility of returning to Emelec to retire.

Read also: Pumas: Alfredo Talavera is an ‘expert’ in losing finals; add 7 in a row

“There is the possibility that at some point my heart will incline me to return to Emelec, but it is not in my hands; it not only depends on the player, but on the people who are at the time (in the leadership) and who have the intention that I come back too.” Mena said.

The Ecuadorian wore the Emelec shirt in two stages; 2008-09 and then in 2010-16 before signing with Cruz Azul.

“This doesn’t just happen for me. I would like to, because Emelec gave me a lot. I think I also contributed a lot to the club. Hopefully, if God allows it, I can come back.” He commented.