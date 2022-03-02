Ángel Reyna explodes against Gignac and calls him a ‘lying dog’

Angel Reyna exploded against Andre-Pierre Gignac after he mentioned that he is sorry for the goal he scored against Veracruz while making a protest claiming for the non-payments they suffered, among other injustices that occurred within the jarocha institution.

“Lying dog! Now it turns out… Yes there you said the opposite. Hypocrite!” Wrote the former Sharks player, present on the Pirata Fuente court that Friday, October 21, 2019, the day the events were recorded, in a new attack against the Tigres gunner.

The youth squad of America is well aware of how Gignac acted, like Eduardo Vargas, by not respecting his movement of justice, something that he left settled as soon as that game ended when he pointed out that the Frenchman did not have a “good heart”.

What did Gignac say about his goal against Veracruz?

On Monday night, the French striker assured that the following Monday, after scoring the second feline goal while the Sharks remained inert, he called the Mexican Federation to ask that that annotation be withdrawn, in addition to noting that it is a stain on his embarrassing career.

“There were many misunderstandings, at the beginning it was one minute, then three minutes; I wanted to put a big claw in the rostrum, sometimes I get incredible goals, that time he went in, the truth was that three minutes had passed, but he didn’t want to score. Me after that game I scored to the Federation and asked them to take the goal away from meIt’s a stain I have here in Mexico, I’m sorry,” he told Fox Sports.

“The truth was a real chaos that partyI don’t want to be remembered like that, I know I’m annoying on the court, irritating, they say me with the referees, when I have an argument with the referee, then I go after 10 seconds and tell the referee, next time, I know manage my games, it may be that sometimes I shout, they take a photo from five years before, I have already changed, I have maturity in these issues,” said the 10th Tigres.