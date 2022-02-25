Ángela Aguilar admits that she hides Jenni Rivera on her ranch | Instagram

One of the famous singers regional mexican who has stood out the most in Mexico and the United States is undoubtedly Ángela Aguilar, known for her excellent and powerful voice, in addition to her great sense of humor and cute personality, such as the rumor she revealed about Jenni Rivera.

For a couple of days, strong rumors about the Diva de la Banda began to sound on social networks, because there began to be movement on Jenni Rivera’s Instagram and Twitter, so her fans began to say that she was still alive. .

This was the reason that other rumors also began to mention that in the ranch of the family of Angela Aguilar The interpreter of “Oblivion has not arrived” was hiding, to which she “admitted it” and even mentioned the place where they supposedly had her hidden.

It may interest you: Karol G looks more than expected in the Kim Kardashian style

It was through a live broadcast that his dad was doing Pepe Aguilar when he shared it, mentioning “his secret” in an ironic manner.

The video he shared was through his official Instagram account, which he decided to record to clarify some issues with certain rumors about the cancellation of his Jaripeo Sin Fronteras concerts, since it was said that the singer had been infected.

Ángela Aguilar admits hiding Jenni Rivera on her ranch | instagram angela_aguilar



After the interpreter singer of “For women like you” clarified all these rumors, his daughter decided to talk about the other rumors that ended up involving them, specifically about Jenni Rivera, so Ángela decided to reveal the truth.

In the video that was shared on Twitter, Pepe asked Ángela where she had Rivera hidden, to which she very seriously replied “In my uncle Toño’s room”, once the people who were doing her makeup answered and his dad ended up laughing at his jokes.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

He also commented on the other rumor that claimed that Angela Aguilar She was the daughter of Vicente Fernández, to which the young woman immediately said that he was her adoptive father, and that someone had to have taken out her melodious voice.

Why did these rumors appear about Jenni Rivera and the Aguilars?

Since 2012, when Jenni Rivera passed away, certain rumors began to appear about her departure, as many said that she had faked everything and that the Aguilar family had offered her ranch to hide since then.

Other rumors that appeared were also related to her way of singing, mentioning that Rivera had taught the young singer to sing.