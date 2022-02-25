Ángela Aguilar and an incredible dress to go on television

James 59 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 56 Views

Angela Aguilar She has been sweeping the world of music for years and has already been crowned one of the best exponents of regional music in Mexico. Now, the 18-year-old will have her first job in a Televisa production that has all her fans excited and to promote it she wore an incredible dress.

In 2019, the Mexican production company launched the “La Fábrica de los Sueños” franchise, which consists of updating the most successful classic telenovelas and has hired top-level singers for the main themes. This was the case with “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran”, in which Cristian Castro and Lucero provided their voices for the song “Me Reviviste”.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Pure love! Anuel sends an emotional message to ‘Yailin, the most viral’, in an NBA game

Anuel AA, ex-boyfriend of Karol G, continues to show on his social networks that he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved