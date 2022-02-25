Ángela Aguilar and an incredible dress to go on television

Angela Aguilar She has been sweeping the world of music for years and has already been crowned one of the best exponents of regional music in Mexico. Now, the 18-year-old will have her first job in a Televisa production that has all her fans excited and to promote it she wore an incredible dress.

In 2019, the Mexican production company launched the “La Fábrica de los Sueños” franchise, which consists of updating the most successful classic telenovelas and has hired top-level singers for the main themes. This was the case with “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran”, in which Cristian Castro and Lucero provided their voices for the song “Me Reviviste”.

Previously, they released “Si Nos Dejan” starring Mayrín Villanueva, Marcus Ornellas and Alexis Ayala. The main theme called in the same way, “Si Nos Dejan”, was in charge of Belinda and Christian Nodal, who caused a stir with their incredible voices.

Ángela Aguilar and the male cast of “La Herencia”. Source: Instagram @angela_anguilar

Now it’s the turn of Angela Aguilar to put his voice in a production by Juan Osorio, which will hit the small screen next March and will star the Mexican Michelle Renaud. This is the novel “La Herencia”, in which the 18-year-old will perform her song “The Malaguena” to be the main curtain.

The provocative dress of Ángela Aguilar

Angela Aguilar was invited to the launch of “La Herencia”, where she wore an incredible dress long mustard in the form of a well-adjusted corset with ruffles at the waist. A very ranchero look, as she is used to, but without losing the elegance and sobriety that characterizes her so much.

The ruffle of the dress marks her waist. Source: Instagram @juanpgil.

On Instagram, he shared a photo with the male actors of the novel, Matías Novoa, Daniel Elbittar, Juan Pablo Gil, Emmanuel Palomares and Mauricio Henao, and garnered a large number of interactions. On his side, Juan Pablo Gil published a photo with the singer on his profile, where the dress It has a little sparkles.

So far it is known that Angela Aguilar not only will he perform “La Malagueña” as a musical curtain, but he also filmed the video clip that will be released at the beginning of the soap opera. Next March 28 at 8:30 PM in Mexico you can start enjoying “The Heritage” and one of the best voices in the country.

What other telenovela would you like me to be a part of? Angela Aguilar?