Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal will have an affair, predicts Mhoni Vidente

March 22, 2022 5:44 p.m.

After the turbulent breakup of Christian Nodal with his ex fiancée BelindaThere have been many rumors that the regional music singer could find a partner very soon, or at least he predicted it. Mhoni Seer for I point out that the young artist would find happiness with Angela Aguilar.

The prediction

According to his same prediction, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and the interpreter of “Goodbye Love” they could start a courtship soon, since there is “attraction” between themselves since both singers collaborated for the song “Tell me how you want” which turned out to be a resounding success.

However, many assume that this statement could not be fulfilled due to a comment by Ángela Aguilar herself, where she declared for some media outlets that for the moment she would not like to collaborate with Nodal again, saying the following:

“Well, with other people, I think so,” said the young singer.

Although what many think is that the father of Angela, Pepe Aguilarhe simply would not allow his daughter to go out with Christianeven though, according to Mhoni, the same Pepe I would support the relationship.