Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau, love story: how the singer and composer met | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

filtering on social media of a photograph showing Ángela Aguilar together to composer Gussy Lau in an affectionate situation confirmed the romance between the two, which, however, did not go down well with daughter Pepe Aguilarwho reported feeling violated in her privacy.

And it is that the composer has had no problems accepting that he maintains a relationship with the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty, ensuring that his family knew of the bond.

“Ok, we’re together and to cut a long story short, we’ve been dating since the middle of February, well, a couple of weeks, so that wasn’t a problem, everything was being handled privately.”, Lau indicated in a video.

Otherwise with the interpreter of “There where they see me”, who shared a video assuring that all the commotion after the photograph “it hurts in the soul”.

“I feel violated, I feel violated of the possibility of having my own privacy, of being able to decide about my life, my body, my image”, He pointed out in a video shared on his official networks, without giving more details of his relationship with the writer.

HOW DID ÁNGELA AGUILAR and GUSSY LAU MEET?

According to El Heraldo, it was in 2021 that the composer, who is currently 33 years old, met the singer, who was still a minor. This happened when Lau signed with Equinoccio Records, the label of his girlfriend’s father, Pepe Aguilar.

Their work kept them in touch, creating a close relationship between them, leading them to share more than usual and developing a sentimental bond.

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau confirmed their relationship (Photo: screenshot / YouTube)

According to Lau, they started dating in February, just months after he entered the record label and the date of which the photos would be published on social networks.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Actually” has been very careful about her private life, avoiding sharing details of her relationships, so the spread of the photos took not only her followers by surprise, but also the singer herself.

This is how Gussy Lau denied his romance with Ángela Aguilar pic.twitter.com/OVMNzxpRVZ – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) April 5, 2022

GUSSY LAU DENIED ÁNGELA AGUILAR

Weeks before the controversial photograph was released, the composer’s followers asked him if he had any relationship with the youngest of the Aguilars, which he flatly denied.

“Not because? Very simple, Pepe Aguilar is my boss, I’ve seen him, he’s two meters tall and you get to do something to one of his children… Shut up! And he hits you with a chin***dazo! He can’t find you to hit another one, ”she assured.

Photo of Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau was leaked on social networks (Photo: Venomous Queen / Twitter).

DID GUSSY LAU BETRAYED PEPE AGUILAR?

In the message, in addition to defending his current partner, Lau revealed that he has the approval of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Alvarez. “Angela already knows my parents, they all know each other,” she commented.

However, this would not be true, because according to People in Spanish, a close source pointed out that “What he did was a breach of trust. They opened the door for him and he took advantage of it by courting a girl. He is 33 years old.” Learn more about the alleged betrayal here.